Fullerton, CA

Saying goodbye to beloved retired Parks Junior High Teacher, Craig Kent Wallace

It is with great sorrow that the Wallace family announces the passing of their beloved Craig Wallace on Dec. 7, 2022. Craig was born September 25, 1942 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William Lindsay Wallace and Adelphia ”Delphy” Virginia Brackley Wallace. Growing up, Craig became an Eagle scout and discovered his love and passion for the history of the United States by attending a National Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania in 1957. In 1964, he earned a BA in Social Science from the University of Redlands and went on to earn an MS in Computer Science from Azusa Pacific University.
FULLERTON, CA
ASSEMBLYWOMAN SHARON QUIRK-SILVA SWORN IN FOR FIFTH TERM

The New 67 th Assembly District Now Include the Cities of Artesia, Cerritos, and Hawaiian Gardens. Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D-Fullerton) was sworn in as the 2022-24 State Assembly representative for the newly drawn 67th Assembly District on December 5, 2022. She joins returning members and new members from across the state who have been chosen by California voters to serve in the California State Assembly.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Brea Dam Trail Allows Access to Creek and Fullerton Wilderness

After talking to Mike Ritto at the Fullerton Observer’s 45th Anniversary celebration, I decided to follow a suggestion of his and look into a lesser known hiking trail that runs from Brea Dam Park to the Fullerton Municipal Golf Course. Partly located behind St. Jude Medical Center, this pathway is officially called the Brea Dam Trail, and is popular among bicyclists.
FULLERTON, CA
OC Animal Care has waived Adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout December 2022

OC Animal Care is making the holidays FURRY & BRIGHT with waived adoption fees for dogs 25 pounds and over throughout the month of December 2022. With the goal of helping furry friends find a home for the holidays, those adopting dogs 25 pounds and over will have their adoption fee waived, which includes microchipping, vaccinations, spaying or neutering and an anti-parasite treatment. Waived adoption fees do not include licensing fees or puppies six months of age or younger.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

