WFMZ-TV Online
County report of election board member Fusaro's actions differs from her account
A report compiled by the Luzerne County Office of Law regarding the actions of county election board member Alyssa Fusaro the day after the chaotic Nov. 8 general election differs from the account Fusaro gave in a report sent to county officials last month. The office of law report includes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election board member Fusaro asks to meet with council in person over report
Luzerne County Board of Elections member Alyssa Fusaro on Monday asked county council to meet with her in public to discuss a report that concerns Fusaro’s alleged actions following the county’s chaotic Nov. 8 general election. Background. At its Dec. 6 meeting, council removed from its agenda a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jim Thorpe councilmember concerned over roommate zoning ordinance
JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Jim Thorpe councilmember is raising concerns about a proposed law in her borough. Jessica Crowley said the change to the borough's zoning ordinance would prevent people from living with roommates, and could lead to discrimination. Crowley and the other councilmembers reviewed the proposed changes to Jim Thorpe's zoning ordinance in their meeting last month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Weatherly school board president questioned about 'white history month' Facebook repost
WEATHERLY — A former employee at Weatherly Area School District distributed a copy of a Facebook post shared by school board President April Walters that read, “I forgot, When is White History month.”. Tyree Harris, Weatherly, who was a paraprofessional for three years, distributed a color copy at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading business owner requests $750K for new grocery store
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council on Monday heard a presentation from city businessman Leopoldo Sanchez, who is asking for $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to complete financing for a $9.5 million project to construct a Super Natural & Fresh Produce store at North Fourth and Elm streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Planning Commission reviews warehouse proposals
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown Planning Commission granted conditional final land development plan approval for a warehouse Tuesday afternoon at city hall. Allentown Flex Center, offered by developer JG Petrucci, is a 146,000-square-foot structure proposed for 1024 N. Bradford St. on a vacant former industrial lot. Previously, engineer Martin...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Jim Thorpe considers "functional families" zoning ordinance
Officials in Jim Thorpe are considering revising the borough's zoning ordinance to restrict who can live together. The proposal calls for "functional families" to live together. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch finds more information about what the changes mean and why officials want to make them. He also talks with a member of the borough council opposed to the ordinance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'
READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
WFMZ-TV Online
Butler Twp. supervisors hear about proposed asphalt plant
BUTLER TWP. — George Logue took video while driving on Prospect Road in Drums to show an audience how dump trucks would reach a spot where his company would put an asphalt plant — if it follows the zoning ordinance. His pickup truck passed trees and homes on...
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents push back on warehouse plans for Phillipsburg Mall
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – In Warren County, New Jersey, what could be next for the old Phillipsburg Mall property was the topic of discussion Monday night. There's talk of a warehouse there, and a second one over farm land behind the mall. Officials held an informational meeting about potential changes and what it might mean for the developments.
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We're all kind of lost': Berks towns left without ambulance service
BIRDSORO, Pa. – A change in ambulance services has a few Berks towns searching for a new direction. "We're all kind of lost. We're not sure what we're going to do,” said Kelly Yanos, manager for the borough of Birdsboro. "Other services are limited." Birdsboro, along with Amity...
WFMZ-TV Online
Construction, traffic shift next week on Route 309 in West Rockhill Township
ROCKHILL TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is warning motorists of continued roadway construction in Bucks County. PennDOT reports construction will continue next week on Route 309 (Sellersville Bypass) in West Rockhill Township. The work is to rehabilitate the pavement and repair several structures on a 9.1-mile section of the expressway.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dump truck rolls over in Lehigh Twp.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Northampton County communications confirms first responders were called to a dump truck rollover crash in Lehigh Township. Officials were called to the incident in the 300 block of Lehigh Drive around 2:50 p.m. The truck was blocking two lanes of traffic. No word on injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
WFMZ-TV Online
At least 1 pedestrian hurt in Allentown crash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At least one pedestrian was hurt in a crash in Allentown. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lehigh and Susquehanna streets. A photographer for 69 News says one victim was trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued. Police have not commented on the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman charged in drug delivery related death in Bucks
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A drug delivery resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Bucks County, police report. Police were asked to do a well being check in December 2020 at a home in Warrington Twp. on 23-year-old John May. May was found dead inside the home on Grand Boulevard.
