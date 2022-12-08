The “point” gets glossed over in modern history books of the regions we now know as Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. But it’s well known to students of pre-history, which is to say, when Europeans began writing accounts of their conquest of the Americas. Some 3,500 years ago, our region was home to the most advanced civilization in the Americas at the time, the Poverty Point Culture. When Stonehenge was built in Europe, the Poverty Point Culture was building massive earthen structures in present-day Northeast Louisiana. Thousands of people lived there. It served as a ceremonial and trading site that reached out to people hundreds of miles away. The site was abandoned about 3,100 years ago – no one today really knows why – but research continues. The State of Louisiana hopes to make the site better known with a new app. CLICK HERE to see our story with more details.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO