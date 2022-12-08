Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases in region down slightly
Active COVID-19 cases edged downward in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 27. Down one since Sunday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,341. Total Deaths:...
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia and Union counties
COVID-19 cases were down Sunday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472. Total Active Cases: 28. Down two since Saturday. Total Recovered Cases:...
South Arkansas bear hunt within two of season limit
Seven more bears were claimed in South Arkansas on Sunday, placing Bear Zone 4 within two bruins of the 25-bear limit only two days into the week-long hunting season. Sixteen bears were taken on the first day of the hunt, which is scheduled to run through Friday or a 25-bear limit, whichever comes first.
Severe weather expected in Ark-La-Tex later today
Severe weather will be possible across the entire Ark-La-Tex on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said potentially dangerous supercell thunderstorms embedded within a squall line will move east across the region. All modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds, tornadoes, and...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Monday, December 12, 2022: Our region once the center of North American civilization
The “point” gets glossed over in modern history books of the regions we now know as Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. But it’s well known to students of pre-history, which is to say, when Europeans began writing accounts of their conquest of the Americas. Some 3,500 years ago, our region was home to the most advanced civilization in the Americas at the time, the Poverty Point Culture. When Stonehenge was built in Europe, the Poverty Point Culture was building massive earthen structures in present-day Northeast Louisiana. Thousands of people lived there. It served as a ceremonial and trading site that reached out to people hundreds of miles away. The site was abandoned about 3,100 years ago – no one today really knows why – but research continues. The State of Louisiana hopes to make the site better known with a new app. CLICK HERE to see our story with more details.
On first day of season, 16 of 25 bears in limited South Arkansas season have been harvested
South Arkansas’ first bear-hunting season in modern times looks like it will be brief. Saturday was the first day of the season, which technically runs through Friday, December 16. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission set a quote of 25 bears in Bear Zone 4 – which includes Columbia...
Storms in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon, evening
Severe storms and heavy rain are possible in Columbia County and South Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Passage of a cold front will also bring sharply lower temperatures. Storms after noon Tuesday could be severe and produce heavy rain, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Winds...
