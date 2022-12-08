Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Catterick Garrison: Young soldier dies at Army base
A soldier has died at an Army garrison in North Yorkshire following a "non-operational incident". Pte Joshua Kennington died at Catterick on 24 November, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Pte Kennington, of 24 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, was described as a "young and popular" member of the...
BBC
Four children fall into icy lake near Birmingham
Four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from an icy lake near Birmingham. They are believed to have fallen into the water after playing on ice in Babbs Mill Park, Kingshurst. They were taken to two hospitals in Birmingham. West Midlands Ambulance Service said the...
BBC
Glasgow Airport evacuated over 'innocent item' in luggage
Passengers were evacuated and flights were cancelled at Glasgow Airport over a suspicious luggage item - which bomb disposal teams found was "innocent". Police were called to the scene at about 06:00 and passengers were moved into the car park for two hours. Staff provided emergency blankets to protect against...
BBC
Royal Navy digs out world's most remote post office from Antarctic snow
The Royal Navy has come to the aid of four UK women working at an isolated Antarctic scientific base after its buildings were buried in heavy snow. Sailors and Royal Marines from HMS Protector spent two days digging out the Port Lockroy site. The damaged roof of Bransfield Hut -...
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
About 4,000 trains to be cancelled daily over Christmas, even after strikes
About 4,000 trains will be cancelled daily even after next week’s strikes, with services on some routes cut for almost a month, as operators wrestle with the full impact of the RMT overtime ban. Passengers had already been warned that the railway would grind to a halt next week...
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
BBC
Hial sets out airport operations during Unite strikes
Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) has said some of its sites will be able to operate as normal during staff strike action later this month. Members of the Unite union are to walk out on 19 and 22 December in a pay dispute. Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Tiree and...
Joan Eardley painting of Glasgow street kids goes for record amount
One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow’s street children by the artist Joan Eardley has sold for a record amount.The Yellow Jumper, which features a “glorious” depiction of children in the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow, had been put up for auction with an estimate of £100,000 to £150,000.But when the artwork, one the final pieces completed by Eardley before she died at the age of 42 in 1963, went under the hammer, it sold for £200,200 – an auction record for a work by the artist.The painting, described as an “outstanding example” of the artist’s work, shows two of...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
The Munro SUV was born in the Scottish Highlands and is coming to the USA
The Munro Mk_1 SUV will be exported to the U.S. from Scotland starting next year. The all-electric model is a heavy truck designed for extreme off-roading.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Train strikes to cause Christmas chaos in Buckinghamshire
Anybody planning to travel home by train for Christmas may have to drive home instead as more than eight days of rail strikes have been confirmed over Christmas and New Year. All of the days of industrial action are expected to impact train services in Buckinghamshire. Chiltern Railways, Avanti West...
BBC
Oxford Railway Station redevelopment delayed
The redevelopment of Oxford railway station has been delayed because Network Rail is not ready to start work. The station is undergoing the £161m scheme to cope with an expected increase in services and passengers. A new entrance will be built, along with a new platform, and Botley Road...
BBC
Man dies in minibus and car collision near Hinkley Point C
A man has died in a crash near Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset. Emergency services were called at about 19:00 GMT on Monday to Hinkley Point Road, in Bridgwater, to reports of a collision between a car and a minibus. The driver of the car, a man in...
BBC
Leicestershire canal voted UK's most scenic waterside setting
A canal has been voted the nation's most scenic waterside setting in a survey by the body that looks after many of England and Wales' waterways. The Canal and River Trust carried out the online survey in October, in which people voted for their favourite photograph of a waterside landscape.
BBC
Glasgow night-time industry must provide staff travel home
Glasgow City Council has passed a motion requiring hospitality businesses to provide free and safe transport home for late-night workers after 23:00. It will apply to any new alcohol licences, or existing businesses applying for extended operating hours. Unite union members had lobbied for the move through the Get Me...
BBC
Plane crashed in Fife after cockpit burst open mid-flight
A light aircraft crashed in a field in Fife after its cockpit burst open mid-flight, according to an investigation into the accident. An air crash report said the 70-year-old pilot heard "an almighty bang and a blast of air struck him, blowing off his headset". The man experienced "significant handling...
US News and World Report
Thales-Hitachi Rail Signal Deal Delayed as UK Raises Competition Concerns
(Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog is concerned Japan's Hitachi acquisition of France's Thales railway signalling business may result in higher fares for passengers, it said on Friday. As a result, Thales expects the sale to close in the second half of next year, compared to the previous plan to finalise...
Strikes will shut three islands airports completely for two days, bosses say
Three airports serving Scotland’s remote island communities will be closed completely when staff there walk out on strike for two days later this month.Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have confirmed that the action by the Unite trade union on December 19 and 22 will result in the closure of its airports on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland.Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will only be able to operate on a limited basis, and will be open between 1pm and 4.45pm on both days, while Kirkwall Airport in...
Comments / 2