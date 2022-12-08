One of the last finished paintings of Glasgow’s street children by the artist Joan Eardley has sold for a record amount.The Yellow Jumper, which features a “glorious” depiction of children in the now largely demolished neighbourhood of old Townhead in Glasgow, had been put up for auction with an estimate of £100,000 to £150,000.But when the artwork, one the final pieces completed by Eardley before she died at the age of 42 in 1963, went under the hammer, it sold for £200,200 – an auction record for a work by the artist.The painting, described as an “outstanding example” of the artist’s work, shows two of...

4 DAYS AGO