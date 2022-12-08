ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru's key financial institutions remain resilient amid political turmoil - Moody's analyst

 5 days ago
LIMA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru's key economic and financial institutions remain resilient to political volatility, Moody's analyst Jaime Reusche said Thursday after the country impeached and arrested one president and welcomed another in a day of political drama on Wednesday.

Reusche added that Peru's financial institutions help mitigate the country's exposure to potential issues that could weigh on its credit quality.

