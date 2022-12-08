(Clarinda) – Page County officials want to ensure they explore all options in addressing safety concerns on the courthouse’s handicap ramp. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled action on approving architectural fees for canopy designs over the courthouse’s entrances. Last week, the board was presented with a bid from Farnsworth, LLC - the firm that also assisted the county in developing its courthouse window project - of over $14,000 to develop plans for three canopies including the handicapped entrance. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says another option could be heated mats designed for handicap ramps. Holmes says he has discussed the mats with a Concrete Expressions, LLC representative in Clarinda who could fit them specifically to the courthouse’s needs.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO