A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
kmaland.com
UFR Podcast No. 1597: Ryan Osburn, Scott Strohmeier, Vanessa Koehler, Lindsey Davis
(KMAland) -- Upon Further Review Podcast No. 1597: Tuesday, December 13th. The Creighton Bluejays are strugggg-aaaa-ling and more SPORTS!. Mound City girls basketball coach Ryan Osburn. Iowa Western football coach Scott Strohmeier. Glidden-Ralston senior Vanessa Koehler. Nodaway Valley junior Lindsey Davis. Your browser does not support the audio element. Your...
kmaland.com
Nebraska's Shelley lands on Big Ten Conference Honor Roll
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley was named to the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll on Tuesday. The 5-foot-9 guard from Australia hit for 31 points in a win over Wisconsin, making seven of 12 three-pointers against the Badgers. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/12): St. Albert earns big win, Wayne, Treynor roll
(KMAland) -- St. Albert overcame a 12-point deficit to win a state-rated battle while Sioux City East, Treynor and Wayne rolled to victories in Monday’s KMAland girls basketball action. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. Shenandoah 51 Clarinda 42. Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton had stellar outings for Shenandoah in the win.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports: Clarinda 71 Shenandoah 33 (Boys Basketball)
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader. The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening.
kmaland.com
Nebraska football adds pair of commits
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football added a pair of commitments on Sunday. New Jersey running back Kwinten Ives and Florida long snapper transfer Marco Ortiz both announced commitments. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Ives had one other offer from Temple while Ortiz will have two years of eligibility after missing most of this...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah girls, Clarinda boys split Page County doubleheader
(Clarinda) -- The Shenandoah girls and Clarinda boys shared a split on Monday evening. The Fillies were 51-42 victors while the Cardinals rolled to a 71-33 win. Despite some major second-half foul trouble from leading scorer Lynnae Green, Shenandoah turned a short lead at halftime into a comfortable victory down the stretch.
kmaland.com
JUCO DE Wallin commits to Nebraska
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a commitment from junior college defensive end Kai Wallin on Monday. Wallin -- a prospect from American Community College -- chose Nebraska over offers from Kansas, Oregon State, Arizona State and Houston.
kmaland.com
Atlantic's Richter signs to throw at Southwestern
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic senior thrower Abbi Richter signed with Southwestern Community College in Creston last week. “I think it started last year,” Richter told KMA Sports. “I knew that I wanted to play a sport in college, and when I started track in 8th grade I thought it would be a good start.”
kmaland.com
Nebraska snags commitment from IMG Academy CB Safeeullah
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football landed another commitment on Monday from IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. Safeeullah announced his commitment on social media Monday. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound prospect received an offer from Nebraska last week. Safeeullah also received Power Five offers from Boston College, Kentucky and Ole Miss.
kmaland.com
Chantel Hartson, 54, Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
James "Jim" Allen Pedersen, 70, Shelby Iowa
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Pedersen family in honor of James to be designated at a later date and may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Atlantic Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Iowa State, Creighton fall out of AP men's rankings
(KMAland) -- Purdue is the new No. 1 while Kansas is down and Iowa State and Creighton are out of the latest Associated Press men's basketball rankings. Others RV: Iowa State, Xavier, Iowa, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Creighton, Michigan State, Kansas State.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/10): Creighton drops fourth straight
(KMAland) -- Creighton dropped their fourth straight while Northwest Missouri State stayed unbeaten, Kansas routed Mizzou, Nebraska took an OT loss to No. 4 Purdue and much more from Saturday in regional men’s college basketball. Drake (8-2): Drake was routed by Richmond (4-5), 82-52. Sardaar Calhoun led Drake in...
kmaland.com
Karen Brewer, 75, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials: in lieu of flowers to the family. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete...
kmaland.com
Shen School Board seeks ISL renewal
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah school officials want to keep an important part of the district's funding puzzle in place. By unanimous vote late Monday afternoon, the Shenandoah School Board set a public hearing for January 9th at 5 p.m. on the proposed renewal of the district's Instructional Support Levy. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson say the levy provides approximately $500,000 per year for the district's programs, among other needs.
kmaland.com
Dorothy (Matheny) Green, 93, Westboro, Missouri
Location: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials: Westboro United Methodist Church, Westboro. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.
kmaland.com
Mulholland Grocery Fire Plus 1 Part I
(Malvern) -- In part one of a two-part series of reports marking the one-year anniversary of the Malvern Grocery Store fire, owner Tom Mulholland recalls the horrific evening when his iconic business went up in flames.
kmaland.com
Page County board tables decision on canopy architectural fees
(Clarinda) – Page County officials want to ensure they explore all options in addressing safety concerns on the courthouse’s handicap ramp. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled action on approving architectural fees for canopy designs over the courthouse’s entrances. Last week, the board was presented with a bid from Farnsworth, LLC - the firm that also assisted the county in developing its courthouse window project - of over $14,000 to develop plans for three canopies including the handicapped entrance. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says another option could be heated mats designed for handicap ramps. Holmes says he has discussed the mats with a Concrete Expressions, LLC representative in Clarinda who could fit them specifically to the courthouse’s needs.
kmaland.com
Mulholland Grocery fire:one year later--part II
(Malvern) -- Firefighters from all over KMAland were put to the test one year ago tonight, as fire destroyed an iconic Malvern business. Part two of our special series of reports on the one-year anniversary of the Mulholland Grocery fire focuses on the double blow the community experienced following another disaster, plus the prospects for rebuilding the store.
kmaland.com
Shen district undergoes school safety review
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is the latest in KMAland to undergo a comprehensive examination of its safety and security procedures. Recently, officials with Tetra Tech of Omaha conducted a two-day review of measures at each of the district's buildings. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the district received $50,000 per building from the Iowa Department of Education for the review as part of Governor Kim Reynolds' School Safety Initiative--enacted after the school shooting massacre in Uvalde, Texas...
