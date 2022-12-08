Quest Workspaces is opening another location in Doral, Fla. The coworking operator signed a 23,454-square-foot lease for the entire seventh floor at Two Doral Center. The new space is expected to open in the summer of 2023 and marks the company’s 10th location in South Florida. Other Quest outposts include two in Brickell, one in Downtown Miami, and another in West Palm Beach.

DORAL, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO