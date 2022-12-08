ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Crystal Cruises Inks 15K-SQ Lease for HQ in Aventura

Crystal Cruises signed a 15,206-square-foot lease at the Optima Office Campus in Aventura, Fla., according to the company’s brokers. Crystal Cruises’ new office, located on the 15th floor of the 28-story Optima Onyx Tower, will house the company’s headquarters. While the company builds out the space, it will be based elsewhere in the Optima campus.
AVENTURA, FL
Quest Workspaces to Open Second Doral Location

Quest Workspaces is opening another location in Doral, Fla. The coworking operator signed a 23,454-square-foot lease for the entire seventh floor at Two Doral Center. The new space is expected to open in the summer of 2023 and marks the company’s 10th location in South Florida. Other Quest outposts include two in Brickell, one in Downtown Miami, and another in West Palm Beach.
DORAL, FL
Brick & Timber Collective Buy Cube Wynwood Office for $62M

Brick & Timber Collective closed on its latest Miami purchase, paying $62 million for the Cube Wynwood office building, according to the brokerage that arranged the sale. Lndmrk Development’s Alex Karakhanian and Ben Mandell’s Tricera Capital bought the eight-story property at 230 NW 24th Street for $27 million from RedSky Capital last year when it faced financial hardship.
MIAMI, FL

