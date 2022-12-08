Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarionsportszone.com
Basketball: Bobcat Boys And Girls Both Victorious Against Union
The Clarion Area Boys and Girls basketball teams were both in action against Union on Friday night (December 9th). Both Bobcats squads came away with wins, with Boys winning their matchup at Union, 70-57 and the Girls taking their game at home, 39-22. Boys Game: Clarion 70 – Union 57...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Cocoa and Cardinals event at Roseville Independent Chapel. Pictured: instructor Mackenzie Pence-standing, and the ladies, left to right, Katie Love, Terri Steele, and Jessica Enterline. Submitted by Elizabeth McEntire. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service...
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
wccsradio.com
ICY ROADS LEAD TO CRASH IN EAST MAHONING TOWNSHIP
First responders had an early start to the weekend as a vehicle accident was reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The accident was reported at 8:06 a.m. along Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center Fire Department and state police were initially dispatched, and Commodore Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called in to assist 11 minutes later.
erienewsnow.com
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business
A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
wccsradio.com
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
wesb.com
Fatal Crash on Minard Run Road
A Bradford man was killed and a woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Minard Run Road Saturday night. According to the Bradford Township Police, 75-year-old Michael J. Longstaff was traveling west when his vehicle went off the berm of the road into a drainage ditch where it struck an embankment.
One injured after shots fired downtown Sunday morning
There were reported shots fired in downtown Erie early Sunday morning. According to Erie Police, they were called to the 200 block of East 16th Street around 6:30 a.m. where one man had suffered injuries and was transported to UPMC Hamot. There is no word as to the extent of the victim’s injuries at this […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Man Escapes Injury After Losing Control of Car on Icy Interstate 80
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury Sunday morning after he lost control of his vehicle on an icy Interstate 80. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:19 a.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 80 eastbound in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Polly
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Polly. Polly is a senior female Terrier mix. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Polly is friendly, smart, and funny!. She came to the shelter as a stray. To schedule an appointment...
wesb.com
Derrick City Put out Chimney Fire
The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out a chimney fire late Friday night. Derrick City, Station 8 in Rew and Station 9 in Otto Twp found flames showing from the chimney with smoke inside the structure. The fire was able to be contained to the chimney and wood stove and extinguished rather quickly.
uncoveringpa.com
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, on U.S. Route 322, near Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
explore venango
Vehicle Slams into Boulder, Tree Along Route 62
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle crashed into a boulder and a tree along State Route 62 in Hickory Township on Tuesday evening. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, on State Route 62, in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police...
explore venango
Wheel Flies Off Tractor-Trailer, Hits Vehicle on I-80 in Beaver Township
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash in which a tractor-trailer lost a wheel on Interstate 80 East in Beaver Township and hit a vehicle traveling behind it. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 8, the...
Elk County man busted for selling drugs to informant
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — An Elk County man is behind bars for allegedly selling methamphetamine in large quantities across Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties. Drew Curley, 29, faces felony charges for selling crystal meth to a confidential informant (CI) at a Sheetz in May, according to the charges filed by the Elk County District […]
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bing
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bing – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bing is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bing is friendly, loyal, smart, and curious. He was brought to...
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/8/22
Bux recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know him. Our vet estimated him to be around 4 years old. He is a typical hound in the way that he loves to be outside and use his nose! Bux is a very friendly boy who is food motivated and just melts into any affection. Bux seems to do well with the other dogs here but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. If this handsome boy seems like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Bux at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Comments / 0