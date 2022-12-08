Read full article on original website
Related
Slow Horses season 2 review – Gary Oldman’s spy thriller is a cut above
Every scene in this series has a finesse of quality or invention. Full of lovely comedy and espionage antics, it gives stars like Kristin Scott Thomas plenty to relish
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Says Season 5 Is Where ‘Everything Starts to Get Tied Together’ (Video)
Grimes tells TheWrap that ”Yellowstone“ fans will be satisfied with questions answered this season. “Yellowstone” fans looking for answers to big questions in the Paramount Network series will be satisfied with the twists and turns of Season 5, star Luke Grimes says. We’re halfway through the season’s airing at the moment, but Grimes – who plays Kayce Dutton – told TheWrap that he sees this season as a pivotal one for the show, especially when it comes to Kayce and Monica.
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
TV tonight: Kate Winslet and her daughter Mia Threapleton star in agonising drama
I Am Ruth is a brutal story about a social media-obsessed teenager. Plus: Cara Delevingne continues to explore her sexuality. Here’s what to watch this evening
‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Reveals She Had Covid While Filming Viral Dance Scene
Wednesday has become a hit for Netflix and Jenna Ortega has been receiving a lot of praise for her interpretation of the titular character. As the stars of the show give behind-the-scene details about filming the series, Ortega revealed that she had Covid when she shot the viral dance scene. “It’s crazy because it was my first day with Covid so it was awful to film,” Ortega told NME in an interview about shooting the memorable scene that she choreographed herself. The Jane the Virgin alum further explained, “Yeah, I woke up and – it’s weird, I never get sick and when...
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Worked 14 Hour Days to Film the Spring Gathering
The cast of 'Yellowstone' worked 14 hour days to create the grand and beautiful spring gathering in season 5 episode 6.
Taylor Swift Is Making Her Feature Directorial Debut for Searchlight Pictures
The writing was on the walls with the release of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film earlier this year. The global pop star and Ticketmaster disruptor has revealed that she will make her feature directorial debut Searchlight Pictures, from an original script she has penned. More details about what that film will be about will be released later on. The news also comes on the heels of Variety tapping Swift to appear alongside “Banshees of Inisherin” director Martin McDonagh in the publication’s Directors on Directors series. Swift has long been vocal about her aspirations to direct a full-length movie. While debuting...
Kate Winslet Says Her Agent Was Asked About Her Weight Before Early Auditions
Kate Winslet was weight-shamed early in her career. The Academy Award and Emmy winner revealed that she was asked about her weight ahead of auditions when starting out in Hollywood. “When I was younger my agent would get calls saying, ‘How’s her weight?'” Winslet told The Sunday Times, adding that she cared more “about being that actor who moves their face and has a body that jiggles.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star noted that the media cycle has changed so much in recent years that tabloids are more unrelenting than ever. “It was hard enough having the flipping News of the World on my...
Tom Cruise eyes 4th and possibly 5th Oscar nom (and his 1st in 23 years) for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
If it seems like it’s been light years since a fella named Tom Cruise has tasted any Oscar attention, its because it has — 23 years to be precise. His last Academy Award nomination came in 2000, a supporting nod for the 1999 film “Magnolia.” But that all figures to change thanks to “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise not only stars in the film but is also one of the credited producers, so a Best Picture nom would bring him his fourth overall Oscar nomination even if he’s shut out of the Best Actor race. If he’s honored for his performance...
James McAvoy Says Female ‘Cyrano’ Co-Stars Were ‘Racially Abused’ on Glasgow Stage Production
James McAvoy is grappling with his Glasglow roots. The Scottish actor revealed that during a two-week stint of the West End play “Cyrano de Bergerac” in Glasglow, his female co-stars were “racially abused” on a daily basis. “The cast were amazing, it was brilliant. But I was really saddened, to be honest with you, because most of the women of color in the cast got racially abused pretty much on a daily basis when we were there,” McAvoy told British GQ. “I was just really saddened. I was absolutely shocked and dismayed and to use a Scottish word, scunnered.” The abuse was “sexually...
Where to Watch ‘Elf’ This Holiday Season
You won't find Will Ferrell's Christmas classic on Netflix this year
Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde’s Split Was Reportedly Triggered By Those Florence Pugh Fighting Rumors
People are still talking about Harry Styles’ breakup with Olivia Wilde even though they are both focusing only on their work at this time. It seems that the negative press that took over the headlines as the couple was promoting Don’t Worry Darling took its toll. A source...
‘Ozark,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘The Woman King’ Screenwriters Share Tips for Breaking Into TV and Film (Video)
During the 2022 Power Women Summit panel “Inside the Writer’s Room: Telling Stories That Matter” on Tuesday, moderator Carla Renata asked the group about their advice for breaking into film and television screenwriting. “Ozark” screenwriter Ning Zhou emphasized that “everyone has a different path,” citing herself as...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Finale Recap: Who Died, Who Lived and Who Stayed Together
Our questions were finally answered
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0