NPR

Kids really can change the world — just ask 'Pinocchio' and 'Matilda'

This is FRESH AIR. Two new movies are based on well-known children's stories. One is "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical," adapted from the popular stage show. The other is "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animation version of the classic fairy tale. Our film critic Justin Chang recommends them both.
TheWrap

How ‘White Noise’ Pulled Off That Rousing End-Credits, Full-Cast Dance Sequence in One Day

Don DeLillo’s tome “White Noise” has frequently been a title thrown into the “unfilmable novel” sweepstakes due to its massively descriptive, interior, dreamy prose, but adaptor/director Noah Baumbach and cinematographer Lol Crawley not only found a palatable visual modus to reintroduce DeLillo’s 1985 characters into the 2020s, but put the most bliss-out cherry-on-top imaginable, a nearly 10-minute, expressive dance number featuring the film’s entire cast traversing the aisles of the production designer Jess Gonchor’s impressively-mounted A&P supermarket set, set to an infectious new tune by LCD Soundsystem.
Looper

Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor

John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role

Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
The Hollywood Reporter

Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34.  Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
