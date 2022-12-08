Read full article on original website
NPR
Kids really can change the world — just ask 'Pinocchio' and 'Matilda'
This is FRESH AIR. Two new movies are based on well-known children's stories. One is "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical," adapted from the popular stage show. The other is "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio," a stop-motion animation version of the classic fairy tale. Our film critic Justin Chang recommends them both.
‘Titanique’ Off Broadway Review: A Hilarious Jukebox Musical for Those Who Detest Them
The real object of mockery here is not "Titanic" but Broadway in 2022
Newsies review – ‘tis the season for Disney musical about industrial relations
This show about young New York paper-sellers has some stirring anthems and screwball energy, even if it lacks emotional and political depth
How ‘White Noise’ Pulled Off That Rousing End-Credits, Full-Cast Dance Sequence in One Day
Don DeLillo’s tome “White Noise” has frequently been a title thrown into the “unfilmable novel” sweepstakes due to its massively descriptive, interior, dreamy prose, but adaptor/director Noah Baumbach and cinematographer Lol Crawley not only found a palatable visual modus to reintroduce DeLillo’s 1985 characters into the 2020s, but put the most bliss-out cherry-on-top imaginable, a nearly 10-minute, expressive dance number featuring the film’s entire cast traversing the aisles of the production designer Jess Gonchor’s impressively-mounted A&P supermarket set, set to an infectious new tune by LCD Soundsystem.
Colin Hanks Claims John Candy Was One Movie Away From Becoming An Amazing Dramatic Actor
John Candy had quite a remarkable career before he passed away at the age of 43 in 1994. The Canadian comedic actor appeared in such classic films as "Cool Runnings," "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," and "Uncle Buck," which are still beloved today. Some have even praised "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" as the best of the best among Thanksgiving movies (per Rolling Stone), and that particular film was finally released on Blu-ray in November 2022, with tons of once-thought-lost footage included (per The Digital Bits).
Where Is the Cast of ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Now?
'Gilligan's Island' cast member Tina Louise is the last surviving actor from the sitcom; find out what she's up to now.
John Travolta Is Excited His Sister Finally Got To Be In A Hallmark Movie
John Travolta’s sister Ellen Travolta recently had one of her dreams come true. John confirmed that Ellen will be appearing in a new Hallmark movie called Haul Out the Holly, also starring Hallmark star Lacey Chabert. John shared a sneak peek on his Instagram with a photo from the...
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Net Worth: Was the Singer a Millionaire at the Time of Her Death?
How much was Irene Cara's net worth at the time of her death?. Cara's death has been a hot topic since her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced it on Saturday morning. She revealed on the singer's Twitter account that she passed away in her Florida home. "Irene's family has requested...
‘Red River’: John Wayne Refused to Ever Let His Character ‘Cringe’
'Red River' actor John Wayne understood what the audience wanted in his character, so he refused to let Howard Hawks convince him to 'cringe' in the film.
Henry Winkler Regrets Turning Down One Iconic Role
Henry Winkler played the iconic role of Fonzie on Happy Days but it turns out he could have had another very classic role as well. Henry is opening up about the time he turned down a role in Grease… THE role of Danny Zuko. John Travolta got the gig instead and starred alongside the beloved late Olivia Newton-John.
Quentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34
Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. Lee’s wife, Angie Lee Graham, confirmed his death Thursday in an Instagram post, saying, “He had a smile on his face, and was surrounded by those he loves. It was peaceful, and perfect.” More from The Hollywood ReporterThilo Kuther, Founder of VFX Company Pixomondo, Dies at 58Cliff Emmich, Actor in 'Payday' and 'Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,' Dies at 85Julia Reichert, Oscar-Winning 'American Factory' Documentarian, Dies at 76 Lee’s Broadway credits included the 2017 production of Prince of Broadway and the 2021 revival of Caroline, or Change. He...
ETOnline.com
Michael Douglas Is Unrecognizable as Benjamin Franklin in First Photo From Set of New Series: PIC
Michael Douglas has truly transformed for his upcoming role as Benjamin Franklin. In new photos from the set of the historic, limited Apple TV+ series, the 78-year-old actor is unrecognizable as he sports a much longer, tricolored 'do while filming Benjamin Franklin on the banks of the river Seine in Paris on Nov. 30.
‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
AOL Corp
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series
Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Hallmark Channel star Lacey Chabert makes a wish come true for John Travolta's sister
Everyone loves Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, and Lacey Chabert made John Travolta's sister's wish come true with a role in her new movie, Haul Out the Holly.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Is Jim Parsons’s Latest Passion Project — Is It Based on a True Story?
Since Jim Parsons played Sheldon Cooper for the final time on The Big Bang Theory, the actor has challenged himself to take on more challenging roles about some LGBTQ+ experiences. After starring in queer dramas like The Boys in the Band with Matt Bomer in 2020, Jim will soon return...
John Wayne Called His ‘True Grit’ Casting an ‘Accident’ the Author Didn’t Want
Movie star John Wayne said he was 'accidentally' cast in 'True Grit' against what the novel's author originally wanted for the film.
Catherine Zeta Jones Reveals The Secret To Making Her 22-Year Marriage To Michael Douglas A Success
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, shared her secret to a successful marriage with Still smitten! Michael Douglas, 78. In a new interview, the Welsh-born actress — who recently celebrated her 22nd wedding anniversary to the acting legend — reflected on how their different upbringings played a role in finding common ground.
TheWrap
