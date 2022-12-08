Read full article on original website
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff have walked off the job for 24 hours
Guild members vow to walk out if the publication does not agree to a ‘complete and fair’ contract
More than 1,000 members of the New York Times Guild signed a pledge Friday that they would “walk out” of the newspaper if it doesn’t agree to a contract including higher pay, pensions and health care funding. The union gave the Times until Dec. 8 to agree to a “complete and fair contract” for its…
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
Janitors who clean Twitter's HQ are on strike after failed negotiations mean they face losing their jobs, union says
The janitors at Twitter's San Francisco HQ face uncertainty on Friday, when the contract with the janitorial firm is set to end, per unions.
Why Is There a New York Times Union Strike? Contract Issues, Explained
Staff at The New York Times are staging a 24-hour strike on Dec. 8, 2022. Over 1,100 members of The NewsGuild of New York will walk off the job. The union members include reporters, editors, and other staff at the newspaper. Article continues below advertisement. This is the first strike...
Amazon CEO explains thinking behind layoffs as unionized warehouse workers protest outside
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday said an "uncertain" economy pushed the e-commerce giant to move forward with rare and wide-ranging layoffs after having gone on a significant hiring spree for much of the pandemic.
Newspaper Giant Announces Mass Layoffs as Major Media Outlets Continue Cuts
Newspaper giant Gannett is reportedly joining other media organizations in their mass layoffs, as they plan to cut six percent of their staffers as media outlets nationwide continue to suffer economic hardship, according to Mediaite, citing The New York Times.
US News and World Report
NY Times Union Members Walk Out After Contract Talks Miss Deadline
(Reuters) -More than 1,100 union employees at the New York Times Co began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week. The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had...
Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims
Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
Biden announces $36 billion bailout for union pension plan
President Biden will provide $36 billion to relieve a union pension plan in danger of benefit cuts just one week after he cut a railroad deal opposed by unions.
Elon Musk Disbands Twitter Anti-Harassment Council Right After Baselessly Implying Former Employee Is a Pedophile
The former employee, Yoel Roth, had to go into hiding after receiving multiple death threats
BBC
Meta, Amazon, Twitter layoffs: 'Tech layoffs won't destroy American dreams of Indians’
Many Indians who work on temporary visas in the US are facing an uncertain future after mass layoffs at big tech firms. Surbhi Gupta, who lost her job at Meta, tells her story of in her own words. It was my mum's birthday. I was staying up late to wish...
Thousands of workers at 15 U.S. airports plan rallies and strikes in support of better working conditions
Airport workers across the country are rallying and walking off the job Thursday to draw attention to their current working conditions and legislation that could improve them. Workers at 15 U.S. airports, including ones in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Phoenix, plan to participate in on-site rallies. Formal strikes — which could disrupt operations — are planned at Boston's Logan International Airport, Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and the Newark Liberty International Airport.
"Management barely budged": New York Times union workers walk out over pay
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Over 1,000 New York Times workers are planning a full-day walkout and afternoon rally on Thursday, December 8 amid ongoing negotiations with newspaper management about pay and healthcare contributions.
Amazon will reportedly cut 10,000 jobs as layoffs sweep the tech industry
Layoffs are sweeping tech firms from Meta to Twitter as the global economy takes a turn for the worse.
Elon Musk Calls for Dr. Fauci to Be Prosecuted Weeks After Twitter Halts COVID-19 Misinformation Policy
"My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci," the Twitter boss wrote
newschoolfreepress.com
Part-time faculty union files complaint with National Labor Relations Board
The New School part-time faculty union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board in response to the university asking employees to fill out weekly surveys attesting to having performed work duties, according to the union. In an email to its members yesterday afternoon, ACT-UAW...
NY Times union warns of walkout on Thursday
Hundreds of journalists at The New York Times are threatening a walkout starting Thursday if the company does not reach a deal with their union. “While they could have been focusing on bargaining, @nytimes is focused on preparing to minimize the impact of a walkout rather than putting in a good-faith effort to avoid one,”…
The Media Layoff Bloodbath: Why It’s Happening and Who’s Hurt the Most
Fewer reporters will mean fewer stories that ”speak truth to power“ and “uncover governmental and corporate malfeasance,” one expert says. Trouble is mounting for the journalism industry as economic uncertainty has prompted a layoff bloodbath across multiple major media outlets. Within the past week, CNN and...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
