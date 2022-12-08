Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
dexerto.com
Meet Your Maker: Gameplay, trailer & everything we know
Meet your maker is a new first-person shooter game that also lets players build their dream base in the wasteland – and raid others. Here’s everything we know. Meet Your Maker’s first trailer was revealed at the Game Awards 2022 and gave us Fallout, Borderlands, and Minecraft vibes all in one go. The game is mostly an FPS, but the trailer was very keen to talk up the building mechanics and how this also feeds into multiplayer.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For High On Life -- Here's What The Critics Think
High on Life releases today for Xbox and PC, and it's also on Game Pass from day one. Various outlets released their reviews ahead of the launch, and we've rounded up a selection below. High on Life, made by the studio founded by Justin Roiland and Tanya Watson, is a...
Gamespot
HIGH ON LIFE OFFICIAL LAUNCH TRAILER
From the mind of Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) comes High On Life. Humanity is being threatened by an alien cartel who wants to use them as drugs. It’s up to you to rescue and partner with charismatic, talking guns, take down Garmantuous and his gang, and save the world!
Gamespot
Crime Boss: Rockay City Gameplay Video Showcases High-Stakes Heist Mission
We knew about the star-studded cast for the recently revealed Crime Boss: Rockay City, but we didn't know what actual gameplay looked like for the FPS. That changed with a new trailer for the title that focuses on a co-op heist mission. Starting on a rooftop, the gameplayer trailer shows...
Polygon
Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie
Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Anime Reveals More Info in New Trailer
Nene Yukimori’s Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible manga is officially getting its anime adaptation underway on January 10, but that’s not the only new piece of info we have for this one. The second promo debuted along with new details on the cast and staff, so check it out below and read on for the latest additions.
thedigitalfix.com
The best Star Trek starships
At its best Star Trek is about the quest for exploration in the depths of space. This is made possible by the many Star Trek starships, each helmed by a Star Trek captain. It isn’t unusual for these starships to steal the show, so naturally we decided to pick the best of the best.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Cirroc Lofton Explains Why He’s ‘Conflicted’ About ‘Far Beyond The Stars’ Still Resonating So Strongly With Fans
Nearly 25 years after “Far Beyond the Stars” first aired, Cirroc Lofton shared with CinemaBlend why he’s “conflicted” about the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode still resonating so strongly with fans.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Polygon
Vampire Survivors’ first DLC expansion launches next week
Vampire Survivors, the early-access surprise hit that just made a full launch on PC and Xbox, gets its first downloadable content expansion on Dec. 15. Titled Legacy of the Moonspell, it delivers more characters, weapons, “and one HUGE stage,” the developer said in a statement. It might even add vampires to the game.
Gamespot
Forspoken's Awkward Start Gives Way To Fun, Super-Fast Combat And Traversal
Forspoken does not make a great first impression. While at a preview event ahead of the game's release next month, I was able to play the upcoming action-RPG and the first few minutes filled me with trepidation. The dialogue was too cute by half, and the combat felt cumbersome. However, those early growing pains slowly subsided as I continued on until eventually, time slipped away without my notice. Despite a rocky start, Forspoken found its stride and showed real promise.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Gamespot
New Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Reveals Plenty Of New Spideys
The long wait for a new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer is finally over, as new footage of the multiversal Marvel movie has swung into action. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man finds himself catapulted across the Multiverse and into a nexus inhabited by a team of Spider-People charged with protecting all of reality. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself at odds with his alternate reality wallcrawlers and must redefine what it means to be a hero so that he can save the people he loves the most.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning Trailer
Remember to find some time between heists to relax with friends and share a cookie... or three. Head to the Tower and bid a season’s greetings to Eva Levante. She’s waiting near her Holiday Oven with warm wishes and the perfect recipe for Dawning Spirit, delicious cookies, and twinkling rewards.
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
Spanning the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, here's another look at FFVII EVER CRISIS. Closed Beta Test coming Summer 2023 for iOS and Android.
Gamespot
Avatar 5 Will Go To Earth, If It Gets Made
Avatar: The Way of Water hasn't officially opened up to wide audiences yet, but that's not stopping director James Cameron and producer Jon Landau from teasing the fifth--yes, fifth!-- entry in the franchise. The focus of the films so far is on Pandora and its rare resource unobtainium. But the spotlight could shift to Earth eventually.
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Engage Feels Like A Leaner Tactical JRPG
There are two types of Fire Emblem players: Those who gravitate towards the social mechanics and those who prefer the tactical turn-based combat. After a guided demo, Fire Emblem Engage seems like it may cater more towards the latter. While the social sim aspects are still intact, there seem to be far fewer extraneous activities in the hub area compared to Three Houses. A lot of your time at the hub is spent outfitting your party members, unlocking new combat skills, and preparing for the next battle. In this way, Fire Emblem Engage feels like a more focused take on the long-running tactical JRPG series.
