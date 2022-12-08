ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Commercial Observer

Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC

Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
BALTIMORE, MD
Commercial Observer

The 10 Biggest New York City Office Leases of 2022

This year looked like a mixed bag for office leasing. While New York City office leasing speeded toward pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the year — leading Reuters to dub it a “gangbuster year” for leasing in the city — it now appears to be limping across the finish line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Signature Bank Refis 777 Third With $155M Loan

A joint venture between Sage Realty and The Travelers Companies has sealed a $155 million debt package to refinance an office property in Manhattan’s Grand Central neighborhood, Commercial Observer can first report. Signature Bank provided the five-year loan with a five-year extension option on the JV’s 777 Third Avenue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Kearny Bank Refis Multifamily Portfolio With $79M Loan

SEB Realty has locked down a $78.5 million loan to refinance a portfolio of 12 multifamily properties in New Jersey and the Bronx. Kearny Bank provided the 10-year loan, which has a fixed 4.25 percent interest rate. Eastern Union brokered the deal with a team led by Alex Jaffa, and announced the deal Monday.
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Fried Frank Expands in 14K-SF Move to 535 Madison Avenue

Fried Frank will be expanding its Midtown conference center by a few thousand square feet in a move to 535 Madison Avenue. The law firm signed a 15-year lease with Park Tower Group for 14,375 square feet on the 10th floor of the 37-story tower, an upgrade from its current 11,703-square-foot conference center at 375 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Bank Hapoalim Supplies $40M Construction Loan for Flatiron Condo Project

Glacier Capital Partners has nabbed $40 million of construction financing to build a condominium residential tower in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood, property records show. Bank Hapoalim provided the loan for Glacier’s planned 19-story project at 200 East 20th Street. Glacier, which is led by Yaniv Blumenfeld, acquired the property...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx

The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid

Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
Commercial Observer

Sunday Summary: Retail Is Back, Baby!

Maybe it’s the fact that ICSC came rolling into the Javits Center, but we were channeling some inner George Costanza about retail last week. Retail bombshell No. 1: Daniel Boulud is opening a steak restaurant at SL Green’s One Madison Avenue. (We’re not sure if anything with Boulud’s elegance can be properly called a “steakhouse,” but whatever it’s called we’re excited.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy

One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

