Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: New payment program worth millions by Kathy Hochul could benefit youMark StarNew York City, NY
Opinion: OMNY Does Not Save Us Money, MTARemington WriteNew York City, NY
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Major grocery store chain closing another New York locationKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Related
Commercial Observer
Pandora Moving North American Headquarters From Baltimore to NYC
Pandora put a ring on a deal to move its North American headquarters from Baltimore to Times Square. The Denmark-based jewelry company signed a 15-year lease for 27,936 square feet across the entire 35th floor of 1540 Broadway, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was $82 per square foot, according to the Post.
Commercial Observer
The 10 Biggest New York City Office Leases of 2022
This year looked like a mixed bag for office leasing. While New York City office leasing speeded toward pre-pandemic levels in the third quarter of the year — leading Reuters to dub it a “gangbuster year” for leasing in the city — it now appears to be limping across the finish line.
Commercial Observer
Signature Bank Refis 777 Third With $155M Loan
A joint venture between Sage Realty and The Travelers Companies has sealed a $155 million debt package to refinance an office property in Manhattan’s Grand Central neighborhood, Commercial Observer can first report. Signature Bank provided the five-year loan with a five-year extension option on the JV’s 777 Third Avenue...
Commercial Observer
Kearny Bank Refis Multifamily Portfolio With $79M Loan
SEB Realty has locked down a $78.5 million loan to refinance a portfolio of 12 multifamily properties in New Jersey and the Bronx. Kearny Bank provided the 10-year loan, which has a fixed 4.25 percent interest rate. Eastern Union brokered the deal with a team led by Alex Jaffa, and announced the deal Monday.
Commercial Observer
Fried Frank Expands in 14K-SF Move to 535 Madison Avenue
Fried Frank will be expanding its Midtown conference center by a few thousand square feet in a move to 535 Madison Avenue. The law firm signed a 15-year lease with Park Tower Group for 14,375 square feet on the 10th floor of the 37-story tower, an upgrade from its current 11,703-square-foot conference center at 375 Park Avenue, the New York Post first reported.
Major grocery store chain closing another New York location
A major grocery store chain is closing another New York location next month, leaving local residents concerned and saddened. The closure of a major grocery store can have an enormous economic and community impact. It can lead to job losses, increased prices for groceries, and even the loss of certain goods in the area.
Commercial Observer
Bank Hapoalim Supplies $40M Construction Loan for Flatiron Condo Project
Glacier Capital Partners has nabbed $40 million of construction financing to build a condominium residential tower in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood, property records show. Bank Hapoalim provided the loan for Glacier’s planned 19-story project at 200 East 20th Street. Glacier, which is led by Yaniv Blumenfeld, acquired the property...
NBC New York
NYPD Warehouse for DNA, Troves of Criminal Evidence Destroyed in Brooklyn Inferno
An untold amount of "biological evidence" linked to New York City crimes dating back decades was destroyed or damaged in a raging inferno that devoured an NYPD warehouse off the Brooklyn waterfront Tuesday, authorities say. The fire, which broke out around 10:40 a.m. at the Erie Basin Auto Pound in...
therealdeal.com
Adams’ first rezoning plans centers on 46-block stretch of the Bronx
The city’s rezoning plans in the Bronx and Brooklyn is quickly coming into focus as the mayor announces the first steps to his “moonshot” goal. The city’s proposed rezoning of a 46-block stretch of the borough is already kicking into high gear, City Limits reported. The Department of City Planning is starting public hearings this week and the application is expected to begin the Universal Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) by the summer.
therealdeal.com
Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid
Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
pix11.com
Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket closure: 'we're in trouble'
A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried that their Brooklyn neighborhood may turn into a food desert. Flatbush residents voice concerns ahead of supermarket …. A grocery store chain will be closing its location in Flatbush next month, leaving residents worried...
bkreader.com
Public Housing Residents in BK Are Helping the NYC Comptroller Audit NYCHA
A committee of 21 New York City Housing Authority residents — which was assembled by NYC Comptroller Brad Lander — just had its first meeting this month to discuss how public housing in NYC can be improved. The inaugural resident committee was put together to assist the Comptroller’s...
Commercial Observer
Tattoo Shop Live By The Sword Opening Third NYC Location Near Union Square
Live By The Sword Tattoo is getting ink done — on a lease agreement, that is. The tattoo shop inked a 12-year, 3,000-square-foot lease for its newest location at TF Cornerstone’s 7 East 14th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. Live By The Sword — which offers tattoos starting...
brownstoner.com
‘All I’m Asking Is for a Normal Life,’ Crown Heights Tenant Pleads in Harassment Trial
Francis Roberts fought back tears in the witness stand of a Brooklyn courtroom Thursday as he explained how alleged harassment by his landlord and a tenant in his building has affected his life. “I’ve had to take on a whole new different lifestyle. It has affected my life in terms...
Commercial Observer
Sunday Summary: Retail Is Back, Baby!
Maybe it’s the fact that ICSC came rolling into the Javits Center, but we were channeling some inner George Costanza about retail last week. Retail bombshell No. 1: Daniel Boulud is opening a steak restaurant at SL Green’s One Madison Avenue. (We’re not sure if anything with Boulud’s elegance can be properly called a “steakhouse,” but whatever it’s called we’re excited.)
Thrillist
NYC's East Village Staple Dallas BBQ Will Close Permanently
It's the end of an era for a downtown staple in NYC. The East Village location of local chain Dallas BBQ is set to close permanently at the end of the month, E.V. Grieve reports. The restaurant, which has operated on the corner of St. Mark's Place and 2nd Avenue...
amny.com
Former Queens legislator Mark Weprin gets new role with Invenergy
One of the country’s leading developers for sustainable energy Invenergy, has named former City Council and Assembly Member Mark S. Weprin as its new vice president of New York governmental affairs. At Invenergy, Weprin will lead the company’s engagement with New York State’s elected officials, governmental agencies and other...
bkreader.com
A Battle Brews in the City and State Around Raising NYC’s Minimum Wage to $21.25 by 2026
The New York City Council has joined a chorus of voices calling on state lawmakers to increase the stagnant hourly minimum wage, as New York’s $15 minimum continues to lag behind other states and the cost of living continues to go up. However, attempts to raise the minimum wage...
Rodents, critters invade Brooklyn housing complex; residents plead for help
A community in Brooklyn is under siege from a cast of unwanted invaders.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
Comments / 2