ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 2

Related
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater

Overnight gunfire left a man dead. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred during the early morning hours today,” according to a news release. It happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward

New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a murder that happened Monday morning. Police say a deadly shooting happened in the 900 block of Louisa Street around 12:37 a.m. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the scene. Investigators are currently in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Fatal shooting off Canal Street

New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting incident that turned fatal at the Basin Street side of the 1201 Canal Street Condominiums building, near the intersection with Iberville, on the verge of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting

A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot and killed on Canal Street downtown, police say

A man was shot and killed on Canal Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was in the 1100 block of Canal (map) when a man came up to him and shot him. Paramedics brought the victim to an area hospital. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy