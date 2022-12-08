Read full article on original website
NOPD officer found dead in Gentilly home
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer who died was 36-years-old and had worked for the department for nine years. The cause of death is undetermined.
NOLA.com
Man robbed by woman who 'started dancing on him' in French Quarter, NOPD says
A man says he was robbed by a woman who "started dancing on him" on a French Quarter street, New Orleans police said. The robbery was reported to authorities at 1:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Peters Street, which is between Bienville and North Conti streets (map).
NOPD: Slidell man wanted for robbing elderly woman at gunpoint
New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.
NOLA.com
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
NOPD searches for suspect in October vehicle burglary
The investigation identified Williams as the person responsible and is now wanted for illegal possession of stolen things.
Suspect wanted in Monday morning Gentilly car theft
According to the NOPD, officer were called after a blue Mercedes-Benz C250 with a license plate reading 918FKO, was stolen.
APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man they believe is tied to a theft investigation. According to APSO, more than $900 was taken from a business in Donaldsonville. Deputies are hoping to locate the man. Anyone with information that...
NOPD: Man shot dead in Bywater
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Metairie (Metairie, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Metairie on Friday. The accident happened close to the intersection of 33rd Street and Powder Boulevard at around 9 p.m.
NOLA.com
New Orleans seek armed robbery suspect in 7th Ward
New Orleans police officers are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the vicinity of the 1300 block of Saint Bernard Avenue, police said Monday afternoon. A large police response, including K-9 units, combed a perimeter in the 7th Ward as residents were ordered to stay in their homes, according to a woman who lives in the neighborhood and asked to be anonymous because she fears retribution.
New Orleans East shooting sends one man to the hospital
A man is in the hospital after a shooting in New Orleans East.
WDSU
Police: Louisiana woman was ‘partially lying down’ in road when she was struck, killed by truck
A woman was struck and ultimately killed by a vehicle on a Lafourche Parish highway late Sunday night, Louisiana State Police said.
WDSU
Bogalusa police release new information in deadly birthday party shooting
A teenager killed over the weekend at a birthday party in Bogalusa has been identified. The coroner identified the teenager killed as Ronie Taylor, 15. Taylor was killed and two other 14-year-olds were hurt when shots were fired at a birthday party held at a venue called The Breakfast Club on Warren Street around 9 p.m. Friday night.
NOLA.com
Man shot and killed on Canal Street downtown, police say
A man was shot and killed on Canal Street at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was in the 1100 block of Canal (map) when a man came up to him and shot him. Paramedics brought the victim to an area hospital. No...
NOLA.com
Amid claims he was robbery victim, man who shot, dragged another gets 15 years
Deontre Powe apologized for shooting a man and dragging his body 100 yards along the streets of Donaldsonville more than two years ago. But he was unable to avoid the maximum 15-year prison sentence that his attorneys had worked out with prosecutors in a plea bargain last fall. Asking a...
