Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash
A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
BBC
Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed
A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
BBC
Man and woman die at scene of rural car crash
A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles. A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday. The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a...
BBC
Catterick: Driver four times over limit caught in Christmas crackdown
The driver of a vehicle which was found parked on a blind bend was four times over the drink-driving limit, police have said. The 43-year-old woman was one of 18 motorists arrested in the first week of a Christmas drink and drug-driving crackdown by North Yorkshire Police. A member of...
BBC
Penge crash Met police officer cleared over car chase deaths
A Met Police officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt during a car chase. PC Edward Welch from Chatham, Kent, had been pursuing a stolen car in Penge, south-east London, in August 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Carscoops
Driver Trapped In Car For 300 Miles After Cruise Control Gets Stuck On, Brakes Fail
A Chinese driver is relieved to have gotten out of a tricky situation without any injuries. The motorist, identified by AutoHome as one Mr. Luo, was at the wheel of a Haval H6 when the cruise control became stuck on and the brakes failed. Luo was driving the H6 crossover,...
Quincy man who allegedly yelled ‘go back to China’ and then struck a man with his car is freed on conditions
His conditions of release include home confinement subject to GPS monitoring and an order to refrain from driving. A Quincy man accused of shouting “go back to China” at an Asian American family before striking one of them with his car last week has been released following a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
Bizarre mystery as a woman, 30, suddenly ‘comes out’ of a car doing 100km/h down a major freeway and is left fighting for life
A 30-year-old woman is fighting for her life after falling out of a car driving down a major Australian freeway. The woman was in the front passenger seat of a Honda sedan travelling 100km/h on the Princess Freeway in Littler River, Victoria on Sunday. Police were told the woman 'came...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Chilling Video Shows Ghost Of Patient Who Just Died Returning To Hospital
The eerie footage was all captured by security cameras.
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion
At least one person has been killed and several remain missing after a block of flats exploded on Jersey island. Footage shot in the aftermath reveals the devastating impact of the blast which rocked the island early on Saturday, 10 December. Emergency services continued to carry out a search and rescue operation later that morning at the scene on Pier Road.Authorities said it was difficult to assess the number of people missing due to the level of destruction.At least two people have been admitted to hospital. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyCCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyManchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’
BBC
Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash
The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”. Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
Horror crash kills a female pedestrian, and lands a teenage motorcyclist, FOURTEEN, in hospital
A female pedestrian has died after being struck by a motorbike ridden by a teenager on Friday night. A 53-year-old woman was walking along Gingin Road in Lancelin, in Perth's north when she was hit by a motorcycle about 9.35pm on Friday. She died at the scene. Police say major...
Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake
Four children are fighting for their lifes after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK. Police said the children were pulled from the lake in Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon. They were in cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were rushed from the Kingshurst area to hospital, where they remain on life support. A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing, after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water. Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told...
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
British expat died in jet ski tragedy on Ghana lake: Father-of-three, 49, 'fell and hit head as he raced over water while family watched form riverbank'
A British expat drowned in a river in Ghana after falling from a jet-ski, an inquest heard today. Iwan Gwyn, 49, a married quantity surveyor of Pontllyfni, died on December 30 while relaxing with friends and family in Africa where he had lived, coroner Sarah Riley said. Gwyn was jet-skiing...
