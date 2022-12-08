ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
The Independent

Police officer arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs after man killed in crash

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police. Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his...
BBC

Driver who killed passenger while trying to evade police jailed

A disqualified driver who killed his passenger when he crashed a stolen car into a tree as he tried to evade police has been jailed. Anthony Riley lost control of a Volvo XC90 after driving at 89mph (143km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone. He survived the crash - on 28...
BBC

Man and woman die at scene of rural car crash

A man and a woman have died following a collision involving at least two vehicles. A red Ford Fiesta and a grey Toyota C-HR were involved in a crash in Scotts Hill in Southminster, Essex, at 12:45 GMT on Wednesday. The Toyota driver, a man in his 70s, and a...
BBC

Catterick: Driver four times over limit caught in Christmas crackdown

The driver of a vehicle which was found parked on a blind bend was four times over the drink-driving limit, police have said. The 43-year-old woman was one of 18 motorists arrested in the first week of a Christmas drink and drug-driving crackdown by North Yorkshire Police. A member of...
BBC

Penge crash Met police officer cleared over car chase deaths

A Met Police officer has been cleared over the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt during a car chase. PC Edward Welch from Chatham, Kent, had been pursuing a stolen car in Penge, south-east London, in August 2016 when it mounted the pavement and hit actor Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper.
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Footage reveals devastating impact of fatal Jersey explosion

At least one person has been killed and several remain missing after a block of flats exploded on Jersey island. Footage shot in the aftermath reveals the devastating impact of the blast which rocked the island early on Saturday, 10 December. Emergency services continued to carry out a search and rescue operation later that morning at the scene on Pier Road.Authorities said it was difficult to assess the number of people missing due to the level of destruction.At least two people have been admitted to hospital. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyCCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyManchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’
BBC

Tribute to 'kindest' motorcyclist killed in crash

The family of a motorcyclist who died in a crash have described him as “the kindest, most caring person you could ever meet”. Nineteen-year-old Alex Lewis from Cockett, Swansea, died on 2 December following a crash on St Helen’s Road, Swansea, after an attempted police traffic stop.
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
The Independent

Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake

Four children are fighting for their lifes after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK. Police said the children were pulled from the lake in Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon. They were in cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were rushed from the Kingshurst area to hospital, where they remain on life support. A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing, after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water. Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told...
The Independent

Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says

A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...

