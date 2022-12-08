At least one person has been killed and several remain missing after a block of flats exploded on Jersey island. Footage shot in the aftermath reveals the devastating impact of the blast which rocked the island early on Saturday, 10 December. Emergency services continued to carry out a search and rescue operation later that morning at the scene on Pier Road.Authorities said it was difficult to assess the number of people missing due to the level of destruction.At least two people have been admitted to hospital. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyCCTV shows moment block of flats destroyed by fatal explosion in JerseyManchester Airport shuts down runway due to ‘heavy snowfall’

3 DAYS AGO