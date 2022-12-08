Read full article on original website
Related
Buccaneers Insider Names Potential Landing Spot For Tom Brady Next Season
Tom Brady is in the final season of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and could very well be on his way out this offseason. Bucs insider Rick Stroud has named the San Francisco 49ers as a potential landing spot for the all-time great quarterback next season. Brady, a...
Sean Payton Reportedly Has 2 Preferred NFL Jobs
Sean Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching, likely in 2023. If he does, he has two preferred jobs. According to a report from NFL Network, the former New Orleans Saints head coach would prefer to be in Los Angeles. That means Payton would prefer...
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Rob Gronkowski Not Buying the Hype, Calls Cowboys Super Bowl ‘Pretenders’
Through the first 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys are firmly in the Super Bowl conversation. Will... The post Rob Gronkowski Not Buying the Hype, Calls Cowboys Super Bowl ‘Pretenders’ appeared first on Outsider.
NFL 'Noles Week 14 Recap: Cook scores a TD, Sweat's strong season continues, Johnson impacts special teams
A look at Week 14 NFL action for former Florida State standouts. We will start with Sunday afternoon action and work through the entire weekend:. For the Bills, offensive tackle Bobby Hart played as a reserve. He saw eight plays on offense and four on special teams. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes was inactive.
Early look at KU's scholarship numbers
To read this post and more, subscribe now - 50% off Annual VIP Pass first year. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Premium Paramount+ subscription now included.Now there are even more reasons to become a 247Sports VIP member. The Paramount+ premium plan (a $99.99 annual value) is also included with your 247Sports VIP membership at no extra charge and no hidden fees, giving even more value to your membership.
Report: Jim Harbaugh Has Preference For Coaching Future
After a second-straight season of high level success at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is once again drawing interest from the NFL. But it doesn't sound like the UM coach has any interest in a return to the pros after some heavy flirtation last year. Appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show" recently,...
NFL World Calling For Defensive Coordinator To Be Fired
The Cleveland Browns are on the verge of falling to 5-8 on the season. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 in the fourth quarter. Cleveland has massively underachieved this season, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods has been a popular target for fans. That is certainly the case today as well.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Five-star Keon Keeley talks commitment to Alabama "I love the tradition, I really love the program"
Tampa (Fla.) Berkley Prep five-star edge Keon Keeley announced his commitment to Alabama on Monday choosing the Crimson Tide over his other finalists in Florida and Ohio State. “I loved Alabama,” Keeley told 247Sports. “I love the tradition. I love the coaching staff and I feel its a great opportunity...
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams highlights other finalists in acceptance speech
USC star quarterback Caleb Williams found humor Saturday during his acceptance speech just moments after he won the Heisman Trophy. Standing in front of other Heisman finalists in Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Williams joked about his Trojans not making the College Football Playoff. TCU, Ohio State and Georgia are in the midst of competing for a national championship.
National analyst breaks down what Keon Keeley brings to Alabama
Alabama posted a massive W in the recruiting column on Monday, landing five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley out of Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley prep. A prospect that’s tallied 37 sacks the last two seasons, Tide fans have plenty to be excited about when it comes to the latest commitment, per 247Sports national director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong.
Browns Tried Out Three Free Agents
Apke, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 draft by the Commanders. He agreed to a four-year, $3,163,636 that includes a $703,636 signing bonus. Apke returned to the Commanders this past March on a one-year $1.2 million contract, but was later released coming out of the preseason. Since then, he’s been on and off of their practice squad.
Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’
The Ohio State Buckeyes backed into the College Football Playoff as the No. 4 seed after falling in a blowout to the Michigan Wolverines in their final game of the season. Now, with the Buckeyes playing the No. 1 seed Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal, college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is worried about their chances. Read more... The post Kirk Herstreit thinks Ohio State could get ’embarrassed’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pro Duck Anthony Brown makes regular-season NFL debut in victory over Steelers
Former Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown made his regular-season NFL debut this past weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, helping lead the Baltimore Ravens to a 16-14 victory over its divisional rival. The path to seeing the field was a long time coming for Brown. As an undrafted free agent, Brown signed...
Brady Drogosh re-affirms commitment to Cincinnati after OV
Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Florida's Anthony Richardson among four QBs in first round, via CBS Sports
There's a talent-rich group of quarterbacks expecting to go in the first 10 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports' latest mock from analyst Josh Edwards. Florida's Anthony Richardson is the latest signal caller to enter the mix after announcing last week he was entering the draft and would not playing in the Gators' upcoming bowl game.
O'Cyrus Torrence named AP All-America First Team
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence continues to garner impressive accolades for his standout 2022 season. Torrence, who started 11 games at right guard during the 2022 season, was selected to the Associated Press' All-America First Team, the AP announced Monday. He's the first UF offensive lineman to make the AP All-America First Team since Mike Pearson in 2001. In addition to Pearson, previous recipients along the Florida offensive line to be named to the First Team include Jason Odom, the father of UF tight end Jonathan Odom, in 1995 and Lomas Brown in 1984.
Two seniors returning in 2023, updates on Pickens, Vann
The South Carolina football team had its Senior Ring Ceremony on Monday morning and with that, there was news to share. For some, it signaled the end of their Gamecocks career. For others, there is still more to come. Defensive tackle Zacch Pickens announced on Monday that he is going...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
