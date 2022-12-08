Cincinnati received big news on Monday as quarterback Brady Drogosh re-affirmed his commitment to the Bearcats. He is one of the centerpieces of the 2023 recruiting class, one which has been in flux since former head coach Luke Fickell left and Scott Satterfield took over. Other programs like Pitt and Tulane took the opportunity to get back in the race with Drogosh but he is all Bearcat.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO