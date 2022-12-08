ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Essence

Coping During The Holidays

Clinical psychologist Jacqueline Jones McKinney, Ph.D., offers suggestions on how to process seasonal depression amid family gatherings. Affectionate get-togethers are considered traditional during any holiday season—but between fall and winter, these gatherings are based upon religious and other observances that center around family celebrations. While for many of us, the occasions are joyous, for some folks, a mental health struggle can become heightened during this time of year.
newsnet5

The holidays stress people out. Here’s how to overcome the season.

The holidays can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with mental illnesses. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people with mental illness say the holidays worsen their conditions. While 40% say the season makes their conditions “somewhat worse,” nearly a quarter of those with mental illnesses say the holidays make their conditions “a lot” worse.
The Independent

How to minimise stress if you’re hosting this Christmas

Expectations can run high at Christmas – especially if you have a packed house on the big day, which comes with a lot of pressure for hosts.From cooking up a festive feast to endless drink duties and coming up with a seating plan everyone’s happy with, not to mention everything in-between, it’s exhausting just thinking about it. And if you’re already thinking you’ll need a seasonal survival guide to get through it, you’re not alone.“Fewer daylight hours and hectic social calendars, together with potentially less sleep and more alcohol, is the perfect recipe for fatigue and stress,” warns Dr Jenny...
psychologytoday.com

Staying Chill During the Holiday Season

Holiday stress is a state of mind. Aligning your values with an implementation plan can help you create a more enjoyable and memorable season. Cultivating healthier perspectives, self-care, quality time, and sense of purpose improves your ability to relax and be fully present all year. Holidays are notoriously stressful, which...
shefinds

Doctors Say Doing This Simple Thing Every Day Improves Your Sleep Over 50

So many factors play into the quality of our sleep, from our diet to hormone levels. And as we get older, it can be difficult to get a good night’s sleep for several reasons. If you’ve found that you just aren’t as able to fall asleep or rest through the night as you used to, you’re not alone. But luckily, there are several things you can do to get a bit more shut-eye over 50—including one simple habit that can do wonders for not only your sleep cycle, but your overall health as well. It’s as easy as getting some exercise every day!
studyfinds.org

Following 5 precepts of Buddhism can help stressed out people avoid depression

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Could becoming a Buddhist be the secret to avoiding depression and mental health issues? A new study finds that those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism are less likely to develop depressive symptoms — even if they’re under high levels of stress.
psychologytoday.com

Holiday Traditions for Couples

Creating holiday or seasonal traditions as a couple can be important for maintaining a strong friendship and connection. It can be part of the shared meaning you create in your relationship and fun rituals of connection. In John Gottman’s research on couples, he found that couples that have strong shared meaning have higher relationship satisfaction. Investing in the way you create and celebrate traditions can contribute to that satisfaction. Something happy healthy couples do is create things in their relationship that are unique and special to them. It can be the way they define roles in their relationships, symbols in their relationship, goals they create together, or rituals for how they spend time together. This post focuses on rituals and creating them during the holidays.
psychologytoday.com

How to Give Yourself a Holiday Gift That Brings Joy

Research shows that people become more rapidly accustomed to new objects than they do to pleasant memories. The act of gifting has been associated with increased satisfaction. To the extent that wealth can preserve health, it is money well spent. Tis' the season to be jolly. Or so the song...
psychologytoday.com

Women’s Stress Can Skyrocket During the Holidays

Women’s stress levels often rise significantly during the holidays because they are charged with the task of keeping traditions. Holiday labor is added on top of all the regular daily work. Additional stress may prompt women to drink more or misuse prescription medications. The holidays are difficult for many...
Crystal Jackson

Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment

If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
psychologytoday.com

The Mental and Physical Benefits of Spending Time in Public

Even the presence of others, in the form of regular contact and proximity, is an essential component of health and well-being. Human beings are a social species for whom social behavior and the proximity of others is critical for human development and health. The importance of social engagement is perceived...
HOLAUSA

5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety

Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
psychologytoday.com

How an Argument About Body Hair Helped a Marriage

Therapy involves both content (the what) and process (the how). When couples are stuck, it can be a result of not addressing process issues. Healing almost always occurs when process issues are attended to. In that day’s sex therapy session, the topic was body hair. But the process was about...
psychologytoday.com

Recognizing and Conquering Those Holiday Blues

If you celebrate the holidays, set reasonable limits on your spending and manage your time and efforts wisely. Make your own traditions, connect with people whose company you enjoy, and plan to do something you love. This is the time of year when daylight is at a premium, and a...
psychologytoday.com

How to Handle the Uncertainty That Comes With Relationships

Everything except this very moment is uncertain. It can be difficult to feel the anxiety that comes with acknowledging the uncertainty in your relationship. You’re wasting a lot of head space and energy trying to know what the future holds. Everything except this very moment is uncertain. When you...

