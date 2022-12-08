Trump hosts event with QAnon “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist

Former President Donald Trump is on the hot seat again after hosting an event featuring a well known QAnon and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist at Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night.

Liz Crokin, who is known for promoting QAnon and pro-Trump conspiracies, posed for photos with the former president after she spoke at an event he hosted at his Florida club.

"Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America's Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago," Crokin wrote in a social media post.

Crokin also shared that she discussed “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy that claims Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop.

The event was held just weeks after Trump met with Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who the Justice Department has labeled as a white supremacist. This now marks the second controversial meeting that Trump has had at his Florida estate.

In photos and videos posted to social media of the event, Crokin can be seen speaking at the event and posing for photos with Trump, as they both giving the thumbs up.

Post on social media said that the event was a fundraised in support of a documentary looking into sex trafficking. The film’s website has multiple claims of mass sex-trafficiking occuring in Hollywood, but no proof has been presented.

The site also says the documentary is "Banned by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and PayPal."

Trump spoke to those gathered for the event, giving high praise to those in attendance.

"You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here, and we hope you're going to be back," Trump said.

Other prominent members of the GOP to be in attendance at the event were retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former Alaska governor Sara Palin.

ABC News reached out to Crokin to ask if she still believes in the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories. She did not respond to the request.