Trump hosts event with QAnon “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist

By Joe Hiti
 5 days ago

Former President Donald Trump is on the hot seat again after hosting an event featuring a well known QAnon and “Pizzagate” conspiracy theorist at Mar-A-Lago on Tuesday night.

Liz Crokin, who is known for promoting QAnon and pro-Trump conspiracies, posed for photos with the former president after she spoke at an event he hosted at his Florida club.

"Tonight I had the privilege and honor to speak at America's Future fundraiser to combat child trafficking at Mar-A-Lago," Crokin wrote in a social media post.

Crokin also shared that she discussed “Pizzagate,” a conspiracy that claims Democrats were running a child sex-trafficking ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza shop.

The event was held just weeks after Trump met with Kanye West and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who the Justice Department has labeled as a white supremacist. This now marks the second controversial meeting that Trump has had at his Florida estate.

In photos and videos posted to social media of the event, Crokin can be seen speaking at the event and posing for photos with Trump, as they both giving the thumbs up.

Post on social media said that the event was a fundraised in support of a documentary looking into sex trafficking. The film’s website has multiple claims of mass sex-trafficiking occuring in Hollywood, but no proof has been presented.

The site also says the documentary is "Banned by YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and PayPal."

Trump spoke to those gathered for the event, giving high praise to those in attendance.

"You are incredible people, you are doing unbelievable work, and we just appreciate you being here, and we hope you're going to be back," Trump said.

Other prominent members of the GOP to be in attendance at the event were retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn and former Alaska governor Sara Palin.

ABC News reached out to Crokin to ask if she still believes in the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories. She did not respond to the request.

MSNBC

Declassified doc reportedly proves Trump tweeted classified image

Three years ago, Iranian officials tried and failed to launch a purported satellite, prompting Donald Trump to publish a tweet insisting the United States was not involved in the incident. The point of the then-president’s tweet wasn’t altogether clear, though by most measures, the Republican simply seemed eager to taunt Tehran.
The Independent

Aspiring country singer charged for threats to kill fact-checkers and FBI agent over Trump ‘slander’

A North Carolina MAGA supporter and an aspiring country singer has been charged for allegedly threatening to kill an FBI agent as well as fact-checkers for slandering Donald Trump.Stephen Jike Williams, an insurance salesman who performs as Jike Williams, was arrested on Friday and charged with threatening to murder a federal law enforcement officer and transmission of interstate threats.He faces more than a decade in prison if convicted.Mr Williams had allegedly vowed to execute members of the Good Information Foundation for “defamation and slander” of the ex-president and later made death threats in TikTok videos, titled F**K the...
STOKESDALE, NC
Business Insider

Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

When former President Donald Trump announced that he was planning to run for president in 2024, there was confusion and anger in the extremist QAnon community. The QAnon conspiracy movement, which is based around the belief that Trump is secretly working to expose a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles that run the world, has in recent years grown to become a part of mainstream politics.
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's midterms disaster

John Cole | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Christopher Weyant | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Walt Handelsman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Scott Stantis | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com John Deering | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Rivers | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dick Wright | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
