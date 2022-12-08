ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geddes, NY

Winter storm watch issued for a messy, complicated system Thursday into Friday

As expected, temperatures got to the coldest level in over nine months early Tuesday morning. A combination of this colder influx of temperatures and an approaching storm system will give much of upstate New York and central New York a high risk for wintry precipitation starting Thursday afternoon. Already, portions...
AAA: Gas prices down again this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse this Monday is $3.57. That's a drop of 9 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.26, down 14 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.59, down 11 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Court orders Green National to correct property violations, pay penalties to AG

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A court has sided with New York Attorney General Letitia James in the continued fight against landlord Green National for violations at its properties. In October, Attorney General James sued Green National for not matching some parts of its agreement with the office. That agreement required a $300,000 penalty payout, fixing violations at properties, and hiring an independent monitor to review compliance at buildings. It came about after continued reporting and pushes from the city of Syracuse about safety at some Green National properties like the Skyline Apartments, where Connie Touri was murdered in February of 2021. Her family sued Green National this January.
SYRACUSE, NY
Gov. Hochul fell short on several 2022 goals, new Siena Poll finds

LOUDONVILLE, NY (WRGB) — By wide margins, voters said Gov. Kathy Hochul did not make progress on six of the goals she laid out for 2022, including making communities safer, enhancing trust in state government, transforming SUNY into the envy of the nation, and making the state a place people want to live, not leave.
NYS launches hate & bias prevention task force

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that the state's Division of Human Rights is launching a new Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. The unit will lead public education and outreach efforts, serving as an early warning detection system in local communities. It will also develop a rapid...

