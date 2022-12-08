ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Android Headlines

Google and Meta fight off the Congress revenue sharing bill

After defiance from Google and Meta, the revenue sharing bill pushed by the United States Congress meets its end. This bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to compensate publishers for web links. The bill would have given publishers negotiation power on revenues from their news articles present on the web.
Axios

Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules

Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock

When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
geekwire.com

Pentagon splits giant cloud contract among Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle

Correction: This story previously misstated the total value of the contracts. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded cloud contracts with a combined potential value of up to $9 billion to Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle, expanding and splitting up work that has been a past lightning rod of controversy. “The...
Reuters

Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money

(Reuters) - In mid-2020, FTX’s chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda’s assets if it was losing too much borrowed money.
9to5Mac

PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down

Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
CNET

5G Fixed Wireless Is Catching On in the US, T-Mobile Study Shows

T-Mobile released a new study Wednesday that touts the progress of its T-Mobile Home Internet with consumers but also speaks to the greater impact of 5G fixed wireless (including competitor Verizon 5G Home Internet) on getting more people connected across the US. Leaning on its proprietary data and info from...
techaiapp.com

Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp

Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
SlashGear

YouTube Gets Twitch-Like Global Emotes Starting With Gaming

Despite the advent of competition from YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, the majority of gamers continue to use Twitch as their primary streaming platform. A quick glance at statistics from February 2020 reveals the impressive hold Twitch continues to have over gamers. At its 2020 peak, Twitch had more than 3 million broadcasters under its umbrella. According to VideoGamesStats, these broadcasters altogether attracted more than 15 million daily active users, translating to more than 1.4 million average concurrent users.

