Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
David Marcus tweeted the anecdote on the same day that Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees they'd be fired if they didn't work "extremely hardcore."
‘The metaverse will be our slow death!’ Is Facebook losing its $100bn gamble on virtual reality?
The company now known as Meta has spent staggering amounts on creating an immersive successor to the traditional 2D internet. But what has it got to show for it, apart from 11,000 job losses?. What a difference a year makes. Last October, Facebook supremo Mark Zuckerberg could barely wait to...
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Indiana sues TikTok alleging Chinese access to user data, mature content exposure
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indiana sued Chinese-owned short-video sharing app TikTok on Wednesday over allegations that it is deceiving users about China's access to their data and exposing children to mature content.
Android Headlines
Google and Meta fight off the Congress revenue sharing bill
After defiance from Google and Meta, the revenue sharing bill pushed by the United States Congress meets its end. This bill known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) aims to compensate publishers for web links. The bill would have given publishers negotiation power on revenues from their news articles present on the web.
Elon Musk says Apple is Twitter’s largest ad client; has now ‘fully resumed’ advertising on the platform
During a Twitter Space this evening, Elon Musk confirmed that Apple has “fully resumed advertising” on Twitter. This comes less than a week after Musk publicly shamed Apple for having “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and questioned if the company hated “free speech in America.”
Nothing's Carl Pei shows interest in launching a US smartphone
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has spoken on the company's interest to release a smartphone in the U.S. The company is already in the process of rectifying an issue that plagued the Phone (1)'s launch in the U.S. where it suffered from a lack of carrier support.
TechCrunch
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
Google must remove inaccurate search data if asked, EU court rules
Google must delete search results about people in Europe if they can prove that the information is clearly incorrect, the EU's highest court said on Thursday. Driving the news: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled that search engines must "dereference information found in the referenced content where the person requesting dereferencing proves that such information is manifestly inaccurate."
Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse Plans Run Into a Big Roadblock
When Mark Zuckerberg set his company on the path to the metaverse he must have known that there was no turning back. Changing his company's name from Facebook (a brand name that was recognized globally) to Meta drove the point home. Social media on devices with screens represents the past. The future lies in virtual reality.
geekwire.com
Pentagon splits giant cloud contract among Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Oracle
Correction: This story previously misstated the total value of the contracts. The U.S. Department of Defense awarded cloud contracts with a combined potential value of up to $9 billion to Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Oracle, expanding and splitting up work that has been a past lightning rod of controversy. “The...
Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money
(Reuters) - In mid-2020, FTX’s chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda’s assets if it was losing too much borrowed money.
Ads disappear across the internet as Google Ad Manager briefly goes down
The outage may have been global, with users in Japan reporting issues with Google's ad service.
9to5Mac
On this day in Apple history: Byte Shop opens, Apple’s first customer
On this day 47 years ago, Paul Terrell opened the Byte Shop, one of the world’s first personal computer retail stores and famously known for ordering the first rudimentary computers from Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak’s newly formed company, Apple Computer. Paul Terrell opened the original Byte Shop...
PSA: TestFlight and Apple’s Developer Notary Service are currently down
Some of Apple’s platforms for developers are currently down, which has affected several people around the world. More specifically, TestFlight and the Developer ID Notary Service are facing outages on Thursday. TestFlight and other developer platforms currently down. Apple has already acknowledged the problem, although there’s no word on...
CNET
5G Fixed Wireless Is Catching On in the US, T-Mobile Study Shows
T-Mobile released a new study Wednesday that touts the progress of its T-Mobile Home Internet with consumers but also speaks to the greater impact of 5G fixed wireless (including competitor Verizon 5G Home Internet) on getting more people connected across the US. Leaning on its proprietary data and info from...
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
YouTube Gets Twitch-Like Global Emotes Starting With Gaming
Despite the advent of competition from YouTube Gaming and Facebook Gaming, the majority of gamers continue to use Twitch as their primary streaming platform. A quick glance at statistics from February 2020 reveals the impressive hold Twitch continues to have over gamers. At its 2020 peak, Twitch had more than 3 million broadcasters under its umbrella. According to VideoGamesStats, these broadcasters altogether attracted more than 15 million daily active users, translating to more than 1.4 million average concurrent users.
