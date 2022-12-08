Boyle Heights -- A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead early this morning, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO