Bellflower family surprised with special Spark of Love delivery
Spark of Love has been helping thousands of families for the past 30 years. Watch Danny Romero surprise a Bellflower family!
theeastsiderla.com
Police investigating Boyle Heights death
Boyle Heights -- A person who may have been hit by a vehicle was found dead early this morning, and an investigation was underway. The body of the person, described only as a male, was discovered about 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Gless Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information was not immediately available on his identity or cause of death.
signalscv.com
Infant airlifted to nearby hospital for medical emergency
Emergency responders transported and airlifted an infant from Central Park Monday afternoon after responding to a medical emergency in Santa Clarita, according to emergency dispatch radio traffic. The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for a medical emergency in the 22000 block of Bea Court in Santa Clarita...
Missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights found
Authorities said two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday have been found. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and were possibly headed to a location […]
foxla.com
LAPD pursuit ends in horrific crash in South LA
LOS ANGELES - One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle that was being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed in South LA, authorities said. SkyFOX flew over the scene at Vernon Avenue and Flower Street near the southbound 110 Freeway...
iheart.com
LA City Councilman Fight Caught on Video
LA County Councilman Kevin De Leon is not a very popular person. This is due to his incredibly offense remarks along with then-Council President Nury Martinez and others made earlier this year. There has been a petition for De Leon to resign, but he has yet to do so. During...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID San Juan Capistrano woman killed in fatal freeway crash
SIGNAL HILL, Calif. – Authorities Monday identified a woman who was killed in a crash involving an SUV on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Signal Hill. The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue offramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Fire erupts at illegal marijuana grow house in Covina, where 400 plants were discovered
Firefighters discovered about 400 marijuana plants inside an illegal grow house in Covina that erupted in flames on Monday, officials said.
Orange County mother killed by a stray bullet
Family members are mourning after an Orange County mother was killed by a stray bullet fired during an alleged drive-by shooting in Santa Ana on Dec.4. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Maria Del Refugio Mora, was an innocent bystander when the shooting occurred. According to surveillance footage, Mora was walking out of a convenience store […]
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council approves mayor's declaration of emergency on homelessness
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted to ratify a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, confirming Karen Bass' first official act as mayor of Los Angeles. The council voted 13-0, with Councilman Kevin de León casting a vote even though he was not in the chamber.
SFGate
Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Southern California euthanized, officials say
LOS ANGELES — A coyote that attacked a 2-year-old in the front yard of her family's Woodland Hills home earlier this month has been captured and killed, officials said Sunday. Home security video captured the coyote attacking the toddler on the afternoon of Dec. 3 while her father was...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Antelope Valley motel room
LITTLEROCK, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was found shot to death in a motel in the Littlerock area over the weekend. Deputies were sent to the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway at about noon Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Christopher Flores,...
Long Beach Post
Authorities identify woman killed in SUV crash on 405 Freeway in Signal Hill
Authorities today identified a woman who was killed in a crash early Sunday involving an SUV on the 405 Freeway in Signal Hill. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified Beatriz Lopez, 28, of San Juan Capistrano, as the victim in a crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp that occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
signalscv.com
Torrance man arrested in connection to November vehicular assault
A 47-year-old Torrance man accused in November of ramming his truck into another person’s vehicle over “a business dispute” in Gorman was arrested Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
spectrumnews1.com
Wildlife officials capture famed P-22 mountain lion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Famed Griffith Park mountain lion P-22 was captured Monday in the backyard of a Los Feliz home, with state and federal wildlife experts planning to evaluate the big cat's health in the wake of several recent attacks on pet dogs. The California Department of Fish...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one rescued from Orange County flood control channel
ANAHEIM, Calif.- Firefighters in Orange County Monday warned people to remain clear of flood control channels during rain storms after one person was found dead and another was rescued. Anaheim firefighters located the body of a transient man in the channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue at about...
2urbangirls.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
