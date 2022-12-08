Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control is coming to Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Renters in Pasadena rejoiced on the steps of City Hall Monday to celebrate the certification of election results ushering in new rent controls. In November, voters approved Measure H to restrict the amounts landlords can increase rent, roll back rents and provide eviction protections. The measure, which passed with 54% of the vote, takes effect Dec. 22.
spectrumnews1.com
Gil Cedillo defends not resigning over participation in racist conversation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former City Councilman Gil Cedillo, who defied widespread calls to resign over his participation in a racist 2021 conversation that attempted to manipulate the city’s redistricting process, Monday defended his decision not to step down — referencing McCarthyism, cancel culture and comedian Trevor Noah.
spectrumnews1.com
High costs cause opponents to back off on Costa Mesa Measure K recount
COSTA MESA, Calif. — An opponent of a divisive ballot measure that passed by fewer than two dozen votes will not seek a recount due to high costs. Costa Mesa resident Mary Spadoni had sent a written request to the Orange County Registrar of Voters on Dec. 6 for a recount of Measure K. This measure establishes a framework for real estate development in specific commercial corridors of the city.
spectrumnews1.com
Protesters disrupt Councilwoman Traci Park’s swearing in ceremony
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A handful of protesters, who tried to disrupt the swearing in ceremony of newly elected Councilwoman Traci Park at Loyola Marymount University, were removed by police, but no arrests or altercations occurred. Video of the Saturday ceremony, posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Jon Peltz,...
spectrumnews1.com
Unraced Filly dies after running from handlers at Los Alamitos
CYPRESS, Calif. (CNS) — Another racehorse has died at Los Alamitos Race Course, the track's 19th horse fatality of the year. Sugar Girl, a 2-year-old filly who had not yet competed in a race, died from an accident on Saturday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Sugar Girl...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council approves mayor's declaration of emergency on homelessness
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted to ratify a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday, confirming Karen Bass' first official act as mayor of Los Angeles. The council voted 13-0, with Councilman Kevin de León casting a vote even though he was not in the chamber.
spectrumnews1.com
OCTA board approves new labor contract
ORANGE, Calif. (CNS) — Orange County Transportation Authority board members Monday approved a new contract with the agency’s maintenance workers, who briefly hit the picket lines last month in a strike that threatened to cripple bus service in the county. Teamsters Local 952 members ratified the new three-year...
spectrumnews1.com
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams and No. 8 USC fell short of the Pac-12 championship and a spot in the playoff. But it was still a rebirth for a college...
