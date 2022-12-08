Read full article on original website
Heart Attack Snow Coming To Minnesota & Wisconsin
When we think of the danger caused by a blizzard in the Midwest, we usually associate it with driving on snowy and icy roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety actually reports that from 2015-2020 over 79,000 winter driving crashes occurred. Nearly 20,000 people were injured in those crashes, and 181 people tragically lost their lives. There's also a danger that has killed thousands of people across the country that we often don't think about.
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Nick Swardson Bringing His Comedy Tour To His Home State of Minnesota
Actor, comedian, and Minnesota native Nick Swardson is returning to his home state for what is sure to be a show of nonstop laughs. Swardson has been making audiences laugh for years and has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Some of his most recent films include 'The Wrong Missy' starring alongside David Spade and 'The Buddy Games' with fellow Minnesota Vikings fan Josh Duhamel.
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring
We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners
Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Hit Broadway Musical ‘Hamilton’ Is Returning To Minnesota
For fans of the hit broadway musical 'Hamilton', the good news is the show is coming back to Minnesota for the first time since 2018. The show was due back in 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic and then canceled again in 2021 but was pushed back again.
Minnesota DNR Reminds Snowmobilers Colder Temps + More Snow Still Needed On Many Trails
It's been another snowy start to a week in the Northland and Minnesota's snowmobile trails officially opened on December 1, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that many trails across the state may still need more snow and colder temperatures before they can be properly groomed for use.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Jury Duty Scam Hits Minnesota Town
Being summoned for jury duty is something that happens to us all but it happens to some more than others! If you haven't had to take part in jury duty ever, you may fall for a new scam that is going around. Every day there seems to be a new...
Minnesota’s Medical Cannabis Program Adding Two New Qualifying Medical Conditions
Relief will be on the way for more Minnesotans in 2023 as the the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has announced they will be adding two additional qualifying medical conditions to Minnesota's medical cannabis program. The Minnesota Department of Health notes that under state rules, patients certified for the new...
Minnesotan’s Warned About Advent Calendar Recall Due To Salmonella
Just in time for the Christmas season comes this news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. A popular brand of advent calendars is being recalled. Lidl US has issued the voluntary recall for their Favorina branded Advent Calendar. The candy is sold in an 8.4 ounce package, containing "premium chocolate with a creamy filling".
Arrest + Charges For Suspected Hibbing Fentanyl Dealer
An arrest has led to charges against an Iron Range man believed to be dealing Fentanyl from his apartment, located near the Hibbing High School. Phillip Lamount Davis was arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF) conducted an investigation that determined that he was "selling controlled substances from his apartment". That investigation turned into a search warrant. That search warrant resulted in "the seizure of approximately 40 grams of suspected fentanyl, 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, $744 [in cash], and a semi-automatic 9mm handgun that was confirmed stolen out of Hastings, MN".
