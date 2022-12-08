ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WFAA

Cowboys sign veteran free agent wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

FRISCO, Texas — As expected, the Dallas Cowboys have signed a Pro Bowl-caliber free agent wide receiver to bolster their wide receiving corps. No, it's not Odell Beckham Jr. Rather, it's T.Y. Hilton, the former Indianapolis Colts wideout. From when he entered the league in 2012 until 2018, Hilton...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Cowboys score late to avoid major upset, beat Texans 27-23

ARLINGTON, Texas — Ezekiel Elliott scored the go-ahead touchdown with 41 seconds remaining, and the Dallas Cowboys avoided a major upset with a 27-23 victory over the hapless Houston Texans on Sunday. Houston (1-11-1) appeared in position to end a seven-game losing streak after Dak Prescott's interception inside the...
HOUSTON, TX
WFAA

Kyler Murray out for the season with torn ACL

PHOENIX — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field during the team’s first offensive drive after a knee injury Monday night in Arizona’s game against the New England Patriots. The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket on the third play of the game...
ARIZONA STATE

