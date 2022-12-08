ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Reports: Dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New reports from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety and Forbes Advisor says dangerous driving behaviors are on the rise in Virginia. Speeding, drunk driving, and red-life running are among the unsafe behaviors they’re seeing. As a result, traffic deaths have gone up in the commonwealth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
JLARC studies mental health system, community services boards

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Improving Virginia’s mental health system is shaping up as a major focus for the upcoming session of the Virginia General Assembly. Governor Glenn Youngkin and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say it will be a priority. And Monday morning, the state’s watchdog agency...
Yes Virginia, we do have volcanoes

Did you know Virginia has quite the volcanic past? In fact, remnants of them are still visible even today if you know where to look. Chief meteorologist Brent Watts talks with an expert on the topic in this episode of Slight Chance of Science podcast. Dr. Jim Beard, retired curator...
Delegate Ronnie Campbell dies

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - 24th District Delegate Ronnie Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from his family. Campbell had served in the House of Delegates since 2019. A statement issued by his family can be found below:. Multiple Virginia leaders have released statements on...
Governor Youngkin orders flags lowered for Delegate Campbell

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday afternoon to lower flags in memory of and respect for Delegate Ronnie Campbell. The Republican from Virginia’s 24th district died after a battle with cancer, according to his family who shared the news Tuesday morning. The announcement was followed by statements from the Governor and other delegates honoring his service.
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin’s seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more state lawmakers have jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who represented central Virginia’s 4th Congressional District until his death last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies...
Council of Independent Colleges names new President

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Council of Independent Colleges in Virginia has named its new leader. Richmond attorney and former Virginia lawmaker Chris Peace will serve as the organization’s President. He will succeed Robert Lambeth who announced his plans to retire earlier this year. The council represents 27 independent...
