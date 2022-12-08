Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central VirginiaCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Nutcracker remains a beloved Christmas tradition in Roanoke and you can still catch two performancesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
WDBJ7.com
Arts Matters Grants empowering local artists to be a force for good in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the year of the artist in the star city thanks to the Roanoke Arts Commission. “We called them art matters grants and we ask artists what they would do if they wanted to advance justice, wellness, and inclusion in the community,” said Roanoke Art and Culture Coordinator Douglas Jackson.
WDBJ7.com
Choosing the Right Book this Holiday Season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wondering what to get that hard-to-buy-for person on your list? How about giving the gift of escaping to a magical place, or diving into a fun romance novel?. Linda Steadman, the owner of Too Many Books, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about giving...
WDBJ7.com
Compassion Church to give 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is preparing to give out free Christmas meal to those in need in the Lynchburg area. Compassion Church is holding their 14th annual Community Christmas Box outreach this Saturday. They will be delivering 1,000 boxes to people’s homes with enough food for a...
WDBJ7.com
Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Miracle on 9th Street
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with Center in the Square stopped by the 7@four show on Monday to talk about “Miracle on 9th Street: A Blue Ridge Christmas” happening this Saturday and Sunday. The site of Blue Ridge Nightmares at 1910 9th Street SE can now be...
WDBJ7.com
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
WDBJ7.com
‘81 Years of Food and Family’ Former Roanoker Restaurant cookbook
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you miss your favorite dishes from the Roanoker Restaurant, a new cookbook will bring them to your kitchen. Former beloved restaurant, The Roanoker Restaurant unexpectedly closed in May. “They preserved a lot of older pictures from 41, 50, 60 all the way up till we...
WDBJ7.com
Celebrating the Arts at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has a long history - having been one of the most prominent and well-attended theatres in Central Virginia. Here @ Home welcomes Michelline Hall to tell us about a special celebration happening at the Center and a little more about the history of it.
WDBJ7.com
Become a Farm Coach with Lynchburg Grows
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Farming can be fun and rewarding, but it is also a lot of hard work. Sometimes you need a listening ear, or a fresh perspective on your farm. Olivia Boyce, a Farm Coach from Lynchburg Grows joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the important work a Farm Coach does, and what a typical day looks like.
WDBJ7.com
Film Documents What Life is Like Living with Metastatic Cancer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. Metastatic breast cancer or mBC, also known as stage 4, cannot be cured and therefore brings a different experience than earlier stage cancer. Many people living with mBC often feel overlooked or even ignored. mBC Unspoken is a...
WDBJ7.com
Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake donates over 1600 toys to ‘A Child’s Christmas’ program
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Lake Christian Ministries is holding their program called ‘A Child’s Christmas’ for the 26th year. This year, they will be giving toys to 439 children throughout Bedford County, Franklin County, and Pittsylvania County. “Knowing that you’re helping children, knowing that you’re bringing joy...
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke author and cancer survivor donates the proceeds from her story to Carilion Clinic’s cancer center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke author and cancer survivor donated the proceeds of her story to Carilion Clinic’s cancer center on Monday morning. Lynn Baringer beat her nine-year battle with cancer while she was pregnant and shared her story with Chicken Soup for the Soul. She donated $15,000 from the book’s proceeds to Carilion’s cancer care.
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
How to Eat Healthier this Holiday Season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and a lot of people go into the festive season intending to put their diets or healthy eating habits on hold. Keya Price, Dietitian, from LewisGale Medical Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss ways we can avoid eating too much during the holidays and offers advice for offsetting any extra indulgence during the holiday season.
WDBJ7.com
Understanding Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With shorter days and longer nights many can feel an emotional shift this time of year. To understand Seasonal Affective Disorder or S.A.D. Katherine Bays from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare joined Here @ Home. The disorder happens when the seasons transition and people start to have...
WDBJ7.com
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Encourages People to Plan for the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Holiday parties and end of the year celebrations are in full swing, and with that fun Mothers Against Drunk Driving wants people to plan ahead. MADD’s Rae Carkhuff and Roderick Howard joined Kate Capodanno on Here @ Home to explain the importance of staying sober this season.
WDBJ7.com
Studying the Influences on Brain Development
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - MIND Lab is currently working on a study “Impact of Nutrition and Experience on Infant Neurodevelopment”. This study is focusing on the different influences that influence brain development. Dr. Brittany Howell, Danielle Murray, Director of Development; Science Museum of Western VA, and Kavya Iyer...
WDBJ7.com
VT student-athlete gives back through NIL partnership
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech basketball player, John Camden, put his reading skills to the test on Dec. 12. “I’ve really been wanting to do something for the community and just give back, especially with kids, because I remember being in their shoes,” he said. Through a...
Comments / 0