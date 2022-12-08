ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Become a Farm Coach with Lynchburg Grows

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Farming can be fun and rewarding, but it is also a lot of hard work. Sometimes you need a listening ear, or a fresh perspective on your farm. Olivia Boyce, a Farm Coach from Lynchburg Grows joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the important work a Farm Coach does, and what a typical day looks like.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Celebrating the Arts at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg has a long history - having been one of the most prominent and well-attended theatres in Central Virginia. Here @ Home welcomes Michelline Hall to tell us about a special celebration happening at the Center and a little more about the history of it.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

‘81 Years of Food and Family’ Former Roanoker Restaurant cookbook

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you miss your favorite dishes from the Roanoker Restaurant, a new cookbook will bring them to your kitchen. Former beloved restaurant, The Roanoker Restaurant unexpectedly closed in May. “They preserved a lot of older pictures from 41, 50, 60 all the way up till we...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Choosing the Right Book this Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Wondering what to get that hard-to-buy-for person on your list? How about giving the gift of escaping to a magical place, or diving into a fun romance novel?. Linda Steadman, the owner of Too Many Books, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about giving...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

How to Eat Healthier this Holiday Season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and a lot of people go into the festive season intending to put their diets or healthy eating habits on hold. Keya Price, Dietitian, from LewisGale Medical Center, joins us on Here @ Home to discuss ways we can avoid eating too much during the holidays and offers advice for offsetting any extra indulgence during the holiday season.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Miracle on 9th Street

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A representative with Center in the Square stopped by the 7@four show on Monday to talk about “Miracle on 9th Street: A Blue Ridge Christmas” happening this Saturday and Sunday. The site of Blue Ridge Nightmares at 1910 9th Street SE can now be...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Chipotle opens Radford location

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Chipotle’s new Radford location opened on Dec. 12. The store is located on Lee Highway right next to Cook Out. Chipotle says this location is still in need of new employees. The new location includes a “Chipotlane” mobile order pickup window.
RADFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Ruben & Clay performing at the Jefferson Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ruben & Clay will be performing at the Jefferson Center in 2023. The event is scheduled for May 5th. Tickets go on sale to the public on December 14th.. Early access for Season Subscribers and $100+ donors starts Monday.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mill Mountain Theatre cancels performances due to COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre has canceled the December 14th, 15th and 16th performances of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn” due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the cast and crew. The decision to cancel was made after consulting with healthcare advisors. If you bought tickets for...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Film Documents What Life is Like Living with Metastatic Cancer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide. Metastatic breast cancer or mBC, also known as stage 4, cannot be cured and therefore brings a different experience than earlier stage cancer. Many people living with mBC often feel overlooked or even ignored. mBC Unspoken is a...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke author and cancer survivor donates the proceeds from her story to Carilion Clinic’s cancer center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke author and cancer survivor donated the proceeds of her story to Carilion Clinic’s cancer center on Monday morning. Lynn Baringer beat her nine-year battle with cancer while she was pregnant and shared her story with Chicken Soup for the Soul. She donated $15,000 from the book’s proceeds to Carilion’s cancer care.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy