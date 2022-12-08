ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl

LEHI, Utah — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don’t stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren’t here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen’s smile.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
DRAPER, UT
lehifreepress.com

Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested

Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car stuck on Trax tracks after sliding on slick roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Wintery conditions hit overnight creating problems for morning commuters. According to Lt. Jorgenson with the West Valley Police Department a car is reportedly stuck on the southbound tracks near 3500 South 2700 West after sliding on slick roads. Crews were called to remove the vehicle....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Search resumes for missing Solitude skier

SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing skier at Solitude Resort. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department a call came in just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The 37-year-old male was reportedly due back at 2 p.m. According to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Which school is delaying start time due to weather?

SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
DUGWAY, UT
KPCW

Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought

About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
UTAH STATE
thewarriorledger.com

Taylorsville Students Make Team USA for Junior Roller Derby

Two Taylorsville High School Students make it onto Team United States of America (USA) for junior roller derby. Senior Bridgette Badwen and senior Lilyana Cardenas. Roller derby is a full-contact sport played on quad skates on a flat oval track. This sport is defined by high-speed skating, skilled hitting, and teamwork. Skating for Wasatch Junior Rollers, Bawden and Cardenas now also skate for Team USA and will travel to France for the World Cup in July of 2023 with the best of the best from America. With only five players on the track during a play or jam (in roller derby terms), these students and skaters will have to fight hard to gain points and play their best game with people they’ve only skated with a handful of times.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE

