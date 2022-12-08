Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Car wash customers help pay the bills for 10-year-old Utah girl
LEHI, Utah — This week is the grand opening for a Quick Quack location in Lehi and it opened its doors in a very meaningful way. In the middle of a snowstorm, you typically don’t stop to get a carwash. But car after car pulled up to the new Quick Quack in Lehi on Monday. These drivers weren’t here to see their car shine, they were here to see something special — Leah Landeen’s smile.
KSLTV
Animal traps found near popular trails in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — Even though we don’t know exactly what they’re saying, Jannifer Young and her son Christian like to imagine they’re saying hi. “They just come to us,” Jannifer Young said with a laugh. “I didn’t know I needed ducks in my life.”
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
lehifreepress.com
Angel Tree for Seniors donations requested
Covington Senior Living is reaching out to the community once again to brighten the holidays for seniors who may not have family or friends reach out to them during the holidays. “This is our 5th year, and every year so far, with the help of many, we were able to put a smile on several beautiful faces of Utah seniors,” said Martina Lane from Covington.
kslnewsradio.com
Grocery shopping being hit hard by inflation, according to new survey
SALT LAKE CITY — Over 1,500 shoppers were surveyed by Swiftly and over 80% said they’ve had to change their grocery shopping habits as inflation hits their wallets. More than half are trying to budget for holiday meals and a third say they’re planning on slimming down festivities this year.
kslnewsradio.com
Car stuck on Trax tracks after sliding on slick roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Wintery conditions hit overnight creating problems for morning commuters. According to Lt. Jorgenson with the West Valley Police Department a car is reportedly stuck on the southbound tracks near 3500 South 2700 West after sliding on slick roads. Crews were called to remove the vehicle....
kslnewsradio.com
Search resumes for missing Solitude skier
SALT LAKE CITY — Search and rescue teams are looking for a missing skier at Solitude Resort. According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department a call came in just before 7 p.m. Monday night. The 37-year-old male was reportedly due back at 2 p.m. According to...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
KSLTV
Rescue crews search for dog that ran into Oquirrh Lake
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Fire and rescue crews are searching for a dog that got loose and ran into the Oquirrh Lake Saturday afternoon. According to the South Jordan Fire Department, a mom and her son were walking their dog when it got loose and ran into the ice of Oquirrh Lake.
ksl.com
Which school is delaying start time due to weather?
SALT LAKE CITY — An anticipated snowstorm has delayed the start of schools in Dugway Monday morning. The Tooele County School District said on its Facebook page that Dugway schools will have a 2-hour delay due to the effects of the wintery weather. The school district emphasized that parents...
KSLTV
Woman loses wedding ring at airport, turns up in lost-and-found days later
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake City woman is thanking who she calls a perfect stranger for finding and returning her lost wedding ring at the Salt Lake airport. Valerie Cameron travels by airplane for work often. She works in the convention industry. “I know when I can...
Above average snow totals still not enough to pull Utah out of drought
About 95% of Utah’s water for agriculture, municipal uses and drinking water comes from snow. The Natural Resources Conservation Service reports how much water is actually in Utah’s snowpack. According to NRCS’s most recent report, all but four of Utah’s 16 major watersheds had above normal mountain precipitation...
thewarriorledger.com
Taylorsville Students Make Team USA for Junior Roller Derby
Two Taylorsville High School Students make it onto Team United States of America (USA) for junior roller derby. Senior Bridgette Badwen and senior Lilyana Cardenas. Roller derby is a full-contact sport played on quad skates on a flat oval track. This sport is defined by high-speed skating, skilled hitting, and teamwork. Skating for Wasatch Junior Rollers, Bawden and Cardenas now also skate for Team USA and will travel to France for the World Cup in July of 2023 with the best of the best from America. With only five players on the track during a play or jam (in roller derby terms), these students and skaters will have to fight hard to gain points and play their best game with people they’ve only skated with a handful of times.
18-year-old dies after tubing accident at Deer Valley
A young woman from Oregon died over the weekend after crashing into a ski lift tower at Deer Valley Resort while tubing.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
Country-rock guitarist to perform at The Spur, Dec. 18
PARK CITY, Utah — The Spur will host a special performance by country-rock artist Mark Mackay on December 18 at 9 p.m. as part of the artist’s Summer Slowdown Tour. […]
Park City to be featured on NBC’s “TODAY” as one of the “Merriest Main Streets” in America
Tune to the Today Show today at 8:30am for the Merriest Main Street, Park City! PARK CITY, Utah — Park City’s historic Main Street will be celebrated on NBC’s “TODAY” […]
kjzz.com
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, traction law remains for U.S.-189 and Big Cottonwood
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened at 8 a.m. after a morning of avalanche mitigation. Roughly 10 minutes prior to the estimated reopening at 8 a.m., UDOT reported that the Unified Police Department of Salt Lake escorted traffic up to the Seven Turns area.
KSLTV
After rapid pandemic expansion, Amazon delays opening new Weber County warehouse
MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, Utah — If you’re waiting for Christmas packages to be delivered to your door this year, they’re not going to come through the brand-new warehouse sitting just off I-15 in Weber County. That warehouse, in Marriott-Slaterville, looks complete from the outside, but its opening could be...
