Two Taylorsville High School Students make it onto Team United States of America (USA) for junior roller derby. Senior Bridgette Badwen and senior Lilyana Cardenas. Roller derby is a full-contact sport played on quad skates on a flat oval track. This sport is defined by high-speed skating, skilled hitting, and teamwork. Skating for Wasatch Junior Rollers, Bawden and Cardenas now also skate for Team USA and will travel to France for the World Cup in July of 2023 with the best of the best from America. With only five players on the track during a play or jam (in roller derby terms), these students and skaters will have to fight hard to gain points and play their best game with people they’ve only skated with a handful of times.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO