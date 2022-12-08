ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado

A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
SHERIDAN, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Juvenile offender programs emphasize support, building relationships

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office administers programs including probation and treatment court, better known as drug court, for juvenile offenders. SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said the office also offers a lesser known program for juvenile offenders called diversion, a program similar to probation without requiring a court order or tainting a juvenile offender’s criminal record.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy