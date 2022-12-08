Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Sheridan And Johnson Counties December 12-15, 2022
It looks like the first big snowstorm of the 2022-23 winter season is about to hit northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana. The National Weather Service in Billings, Montana has issued a winter storm warning for Sheridan County. The warning is in effect from 11am Monday (December 12th) until 5am Thursday...
county17.com
Blizzard warning in effect tonight through Wednesday; Gillette could see more than 1 foot of snow
GILLETTE, Wyo. — More than 1 foot of snow is possible in parts of Campbell County in the first major winter storm of the season. Multiple blizzard warnings are in effect for the Plains, including Campbell County. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, issued the warning, in effect from midnight tonight through 5 a.m. Thursday.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Woman Pleads Guilty To Murder Conspiracy Charge In Colorado
A Sheridan woman will be spending time behind bars after admitting she played a part in the death of a Montana woman while in Colorado last year. Shantel Edlund was sentenced to 18 years in prison, followed by 5 years of parole, after she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit second degree murder.
Sheridan Media
Blizzard Warning for Sheridan County, Emergency Management Urges Preparedness
A blizzard warning has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings for Sheridan County for now through Thursday, December 15 at 5 a.m. Sheridan County Emergency Management is urging residents to prepare for the storm, which could last a few days, and expect that power, gas, and communications may be affected.
buffalobulletin.com
Juvenile offender programs emphasize support, building relationships
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Justice Office administers programs including probation and treatment court, better known as drug court, for juvenile offenders. SCJO Administrator Dan Lindly said the office also offers a lesser known program for juvenile offenders called diversion, a program similar to probation without requiring a court order or tainting a juvenile offender’s criminal record.
