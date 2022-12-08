ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Shine My Crown

CNN Journalist Announces She’s Moving to NY to Deliver Baby Due to Horrific Statistics About Black Women During Childbirth

OkayMedia CEO and former CNN anchor Isha Sesay made national headlines last month after she revealed she was set to give birth without a partner at the age of 46. Now as she awaits her delivery date she says she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to New York due to “concerns in healthcare” specifically as it relates to the morbid statistics about Black women and childbirth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Joel Eisenberg

Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead

Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.
Vice

COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
buzzfeednews.com

People Are Revealing The Cold Hard Data Of Their Dating Lives Via TikTok’s #DatingWrapped Trend

After Spotify Wrapped dominated the feed last week, another annual data report has begun to take hold of social media: TikTok’s #datingwrapped trend. The hashtag has been viewed over 3.4 million times as of Wednesday, with users sharing their year in dating via homemade slideshow presentations and revealing the cold, hard facts of their dating habits.
ScienceAlert

Massive Global Study Shows Belief in Witchcraft Is More Abundant Than You Might Think

Belief in witchcraft is widespread around the world, according to a new global study that involved more than 140,000 people – but it's highly variable from place to place. Based on the results, about a billion people across 95 countries believe in witchcraft, and the study notes that is "most certainly an undercount", given the sensitivity of discussing witchcraft for some respondents.
psychologytoday.com

Will Remote Work Win This Winter?

A new COVID wave could fuel another return to remote work. Opposition to mostly or fully remote work by certain leaders could backfire for their companies. Many argue that the future of work has shifted to a hybrid, flexible model. The monumental battle over remote work is heating up this...
TheConversationAU

Female artists earn less than men. Coming from a diverse cultural background incurs even more of a penalty – but there is good news, too

Artists all over the world, regardless of their gender, earn considerably less than professionals in occupations requiring similar levels of education and qualifications. But there’s an additional income penalty for artists who are female. In an analysis of gender differences in the incomes of professional artists in Australia that we undertook in 2020, we found the creative incomes of women were 30% less than those of men. This is true even after allowing for differences in such things as hours worked, education and training, time spent in childcare and so on. This income penalty on women artists was greater than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy