ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wappingers Falls, NY

Comments / 20

Guest
5d ago

Before I put my reputation out there I need to believe the PERSON, not attorneys However, Sharpton has never acknowledged the LIE. The racist remarks and how it tore those innocent families apart is bey disgusting. Sharpton never apologized, ask Hannity.

Reply
11
Eric Shunn
5d ago

thanks for the lies Al, the Hudson Valley will never forget you and what you did, you ambulance chaser.

Reply
8
Scott Witchey
4d ago

That happened less then 2 miles away from my house ,nothing but lies from both of them

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5ny.com

4 people shot in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that wounded four people on Monday. The shooting happened on East 141st Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven around 12:40 p.m., police said. New York City police said three victims are male and one is female. One...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man dies after shootout with NYPD in Bronx that included cop involved in previous deadly 2021 gunfight (EXCLUSIVE)

A Bronx man who was shot during a chase and gunfight with police last week has died of his wounds — and one of the officers who fired at him was involved in a deadly 2021 shootout, the Daily News has learned. Daniel Rivera, 39, was critically wounded when police fired 30 bullets at him during a confrontation in the woods near Yankee Stadium on Dec. 4. He died the next day, according to state ...
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Teen arrested in stabbing death of girl in Harlem

NEW YORK - A teenager is under arrest on murder charges after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside an apartment in Harlem. The NYPD said Zyaire Crumbley, 18, of Manhattan is under arrest. According to authorities, police received a 911 call Sunday at 5:40 p.m. about a female...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYPD cops defect to small Connecticut force with higher pay: ‘Morale is horrible’

The NYPD’s loss is Danbury, Conn.’s gain. Six of the nine cops just hired by the Connecticut town’s police force are former NYPD officers — the latest proof of the flood of Finest from New York City to greener pastures, according to the local News-Times. Danbury is a sleepy city 50 miles north of the Big Apple — with a fraction of the crime rate and better pay for its officers. The newly minted Connecticut cops will make between $63,900 and $74,400 a year, according to a job listing for the town at PoliceApp.com. The NYPD’s starting salary is $42,500, jumping to...
DANBURY, CT
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Fishkill, NY

Rich in revolutionary history dating back to the 1770s, Fishkill in New York remains one of the most significant sources of Native American heritage. Did you know it’s also famous for being the “Crossroads of the American Colonies”?. Despite its quaintness, this village indeed overflows with tradition...
FISHKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Why Middletown New York is More than Just Shopping

For the last Hometown of the week for 2022 the Wolf and your local Hometown Stewart's Shop is putting the spotlight on Middletown, New York. Situated in Orange County with a population of just over 30,000 people after the last census according to Wikipedia Middletown this town has lots to offer. Located near State Route 84 and State Route 17 which is about to officially become State Route 86 with Route 211 running through it, Middletown literally is the crossroads of Orange County.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City

NEW YORK, NY – Two brothers from the West Farms section of the Bronx have been missing since Friday, and now police are asking the public for assistance locating them. 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx on Friday at around 8 am. At the time of their disappearance, Jessiah was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, jeans, and a black do-rag. Justice was wearing his dark blue school shirt, black pants, and grey Yeezys, At this time, police have no leads or information regarding their whereabouts. The post Brothers 12 and 15 have been missing since Friday from New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash

Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Port Jervis man charged with hitting man over the head with hammer

PORT JERVIS – A 42-year-old Port Jervis man was committed to the Orange County Jail on bail after he allegedly struck an 18-year-old man in the head with a hammer causing serious injury while trying to strike other people present in a house with the tool. Shawn Michael Beach...
PORT JERVIS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Look At Some of Newburgh, New York’s Roughest Streets

A video tour of one of America's most dangerous cities has gotten thousands of views. Newburgh, New York has a reputation to most people in he Hudson Valley and unfortunately it isn't a very good one. The City of Newburgh has quite the negative reputation for being a hotbed for violent crime. In fact, a lot of people believe this and say it quite regularly.
NEWBURGH, NY
NY1

Far-right U.S., European figures to gather at NYC gala

Some of the most conservative and controversial Republicans in the United States are gathering at an unlikely destination this weekend – Manhattan. With some prominent Democrats and other critics raising concerns, the New York Young Republican Club is holding its annual gala on Saturday, featuring Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Donald Trump Jr., former Trump advisor Steve Bannon and former Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The guest list also includes far-right operative Jack Posobiec, members of an Austrian political party founded by a Nazi SS officer, and a number of U.S. and European right-wing activists, commentators and politicians.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy