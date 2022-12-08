Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The First Electric Ford Mustang Coupe Is On The Way
It's been just under three years since U.S. auto giant Ford dared to break the taboo. The Mustang Mach-E was the brand's first four-door and all-electric SUV to hit the market. And as if this were not revolution enough, it was also to bear the name of the pony car par excellence. Initially viewed with skepticism by fans and the trade press alike, the Mustang Mach-E became one of the bestsellers in Ford's lineup, confirming the company's strategy for the future. Now there is first information about the second generation of the Mach-E, which could be supplemented 2026 for the first time by a coupe variant.
The Nissan Z Performance Has 3 Advantages Over the Ford Mustang Mach 1
The Nissan Z Performance has several advantages over the razor-sharp Ford Mustang Mach 1 including its starting price and fuel economy figures. The post The Nissan Z Performance Has 3 Advantages Over the Ford Mustang Mach 1 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Mustang Mach-E: Performance, Price, And Photos
When the Mustang Mach-E was first released on the market a few years ago it was met with harsh backlash, but since then the Mach-E has proven to be an impressive EV at an affordable price. With a starting price of more than ten thousand dollars less than the Tesla Model Y, it’s enough to make you think twice about the best-selling EV. Ford's all-electric compact SUV is an excellent option that punches well above its weight.
MotorAuthority
2023 Ford GT Mk IV, 2024 Corvette E-Ray: Today's Car News
Ford revealed the new Mk IV version of its GT supercar, which the automaker promises will be the last. It's a track-only model similar to the previous GT Mk II, but this time it has unique designs for the body and engine. We're also told to expect more than 800 hp.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
gmauthority.com
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants
The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
MotorTrend Magazine
Fifth Generation Mazda MX-5 Miata Reportedly Coming in 2026
Mazda may not be the biggest fish in the automotive industry, but it can't be denied that the MX-5 Miata has reached legendary status. Despite the tiny roadster often being the butt of pop culture jokes, car enthusiasts have always known better. The Mazda MX-5 is one of the best balanced, cost efficient sports cars ever made. That being said, it's obvious that it would be in the automaker's best interest to keep their fan favorite cars alive for as long as possible.
Truth About Cars
Ford Bronco and Ranger EV Production Set to Start at the End of the Decade
The new Ford Bronco may be one of the most hotly anticipated vehicle releases in decades. The Blue Oval still has a list of orders to fulfill for the SUV almost two years after its release, but analysts are already looking ahead to the Bronco’s second generation. AutoForecast Solutions...
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
insideevs.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Coupe May Be Available For Next Generation
A post surfaced today on the Mach-E Club forum claiming not only that the second-generation Mustang Mach-E electric SUV is coming to market in 2026, but also that a Mustang Mach-E Coupe is coming around the same time. While the "news" hasn't been officially confirmed or denied by Ford, the...
Carscoops
Very Rare Low Mileage Ford Mustang Cobra R Offered At Auction
The very first Ford Mustang to ever feature independent rear suspension was the SVT Cobra R. It laid the groundwork for every high-performance pony car that came after it. Now, one of the 300, built for the year 2000, is up for sale and has less than 33,000 miles. This...
electrek.co
This guy built a six-seater electric bike for $150, and it absolutely rips
I’ve always enjoyed multi-seater electric bikes, which bring passenger-carrying utility to small-format, easy-to-produce vehicles. But I never thought I’d see the concept taken this far. At least not until I stumbled upon a six-seater electric bike that has me all kinds of jealous. It’s no surprise where this...
Top Speed
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
Top Speed
Ram Might Be Late To The EV Party, But The 2024 Ram Revolution Will Stir The Market Like No Other
Get ready, Ram fanboys; the Ram Revolution is upon us, and the all-new 2024 1500 electric pickup truck promises to shake up the EV market and set a new standard for full-size trucks. The truck was unveiled at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, inviting fans to contribute their feedback to create an even better model by 2024. The full-scale clay model has been teased over the past year, and honestly, the Ram diehards are exhausted with the waiting game. The one-minute teaser video showed the new take on the EV truck which comes complete with bold daylight LED lamps. There are also perimeter headlights illuminating that iconic Ram badge. The company also announced its official debut date for January 5th at CES in Las Vegas. The Rams CEO offers an ambiguous prediction that hints at this electric Ram 1500 EV surpassing its close rivals, such as the Ford F-150 Lighting, Chevrolet Silverado EVs, and Rivian R1T. And with the GMC Hummer EV joining the 2024 Ram Electric on its mission of work-play balance, we're sure that things will only get more exciting over time!
Autoweek.com
Street-Spotted: 1971 Dodge Demon 340
Dodge entered the decade of the 1970s in surprisingly good shape when it came to its smaller cars, with the Dart lineup and its Plymouth twins providing car buyers a lot of variety on the cheap, while also offering some hair-raising performance versions for those with a little extra dough.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Working on a Fake Automatic For its EVs
News broke that Lexus is working on a fake manual transmission for future electric vehicles. Instead of using an actual transmission, Lexus’s system is designed to simply simulate the manual driving experience. Honda’s already gone on record saying it has no interest in such a system, and plenty of commenters expressed skepticism, but at least you can understand why some enthusiasts would appreciate pretending to shift gears while driving. But a fake automatic? That’s a hard one to understand.
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
techeblog.com
Kia EV6 GT Takes on Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a Drag Racing Showdown
A Kia EV6 GT isn’t typically something you’d imagine racing a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and that is exactly why CarWow pitted the electric SUV against the supercar. Priced from $61,400 USD, the EV6 GT packs a dual-motor setup that generates 576 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque, good for a 0-60 mph time of just 3.4-seconds.
Jalopnik
What Was the Best Car You Drove in 2022?
Here at Jalopnik, we drive the cars. Fast cars, slow cars, big cars and small cars, and quite a number of them are very good cars. But at the end of the year, as the holidays inch ever closer, we start to wonder: What’s the best car the year has given us?
dcnewsnow.com
Manual returns to Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat for final shift
The Dodge Challenger is on its way out after the 2023 model year, along with the related Charger, and just in time for the final year, the Challenger SRT Hellcat will be available once again with a manual transmission. The manual was dropped from the Challenger SRT Hellcat for the...
