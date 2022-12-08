ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathews County, VA

Future of Confederate statue in Virginia county uncertain with no action from board

By Katie King, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFpMs_0jc9MuJi00
The monument, which sits near the courthouse at the corner of Court and Church streets, was erected in 1912. Stephen M. Katz/Daily Press/TNS

The future of a Confederate statue that sits in the heart of Mathews County remains up in the air.

The Mathews County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on the issue Tuesday, drawing numerous commenters, but did not take any action on whether to remove or keep the statue.

“The board can bring it up at anytime in the future,” County Administrator Ramona Wilson said Wednesday.

She said the county had no further comment.

The monument, which sits near the courthouse at the corner of Court and Church streets, was erected in 1912. Following nationwide racial unrest in 2020, pro-Confederacy groups decorated the area with flags and sporadically sent armed guards to protect it — prompting the local NAACP chapter to push for the statue’s removal.

In turn, pro-Confederacy groups asked the county to instead deed the monument and immediate surrounding land to them.

Some residents don’t support either of those options.

In a written statement to the board, Elizabeth Scribe said the statue should neither be removed nor given to another entity for protection.

“This matter was voted upon by the citizens of Mathews County and an overwhelming majority voted to leave it as it is,” she wrote on Nov. 29. “Your intention to sell this shows you are not listening to your constituents.”

Mathew County voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal last year to relocate the statue by a vote of 3,778 to 939.

Paul Hudgins, the board’s chairman, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In another written statement, the Mathews County Historical Society said it would accept responsibility for the statue if the county wanted to deed the monument and property to the organization.

“This would likely shield the county from costly litigation and adverse publicity,” the organization wrote Nov. 29.

The Mathews County NAACP previously warned the board in a letter that it might take legal action if the statue is handed off to pro-Confederacy organizations, arguing that doing so would create a “hostile and unwelcoming environment” for Black families.

Edith Turner, president of the Mathews County NAACP, told The Virginian-Pilot in September that the organization wants Mathews County to be a “comfortable place” for all its residents.

Katie King, katie.king@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system

With state hospitals continuing to be strained by mental health patients in crisis, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday the creation of a task force to combat deficiencies in how Virginia handles individuals whom magistrates order to be held involuntarily for treatment.  Virginia’s current system “is bad for patients, care providers, families, and law enforcement who […] The post Youngkin announces task force on troubled temporary detention order system appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Michael Muhammad, critic of Norfolk government, found guilty of disorderly conduct

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A frequent critic of Norfolk’s city government has been found guilty of disorderly conduct. Michael Muhammad on Monday was given 90 days in jail on the misdemeanor charge, with 80 days suspended. According to his team, Muhammad also received a 12-month ban from city hall. He plans to appeal during the city council meeting set for Tuesday.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

2 Virginia men convicted of storming U.S. Capitol …. Pool hall employees forced into cooler during robbery …. Police are now investigating after employees were forced into a cooler during a robbery at a pool hall in Newport News over the weekend. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuMc9k. Va. senators talk legislative successes,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13newsnow.com

All clear after Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a bomb threat, according to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office tweeted shortly before 11:30 a.m. that the court system would remain closed for the remainder of the day to the public.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
hbsdealer.com

Stihl to expand plant in Virginia

Stihl plans to invest $49 million to expand its chain saw guide bar manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia. "For nearly 50 years, the City of Virginia Beach has created an ideal environment for Stihl to continue to grow our business and offer meaningful careers to over 2,500 current employees in Hampton Roads," said Terry Horan, president of Stihl Inc.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

'They're not alone' | Virginia's Black lawmakers stand behind Donovon Lynch's family in lawsuit

NORFOLK, Va. — A group of Black Virginia lawmakers are weighing in on the high-profile death of 25-year-old Donovon Lynch. Wednesday night, the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus officially called for justice and stated their support to the family of Donovon Lynch, as they sue the city of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach Police Officer Solomon Simmons in a $50 million federal wrongful death lawsuit.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy