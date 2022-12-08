ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lisa Rinna Channels Morticia Addams in Velvet Dress & Stiletto Boots To Support Husband Harry Hamlin at ‘Mayfair Witches’ Premiere

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFJcD_0jc9Mh5V00

Lisa Rinna brought the drama to the red carpet for AMC Network’s “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star arrived at the event accompanied by her husband, Harry Hamlin, who plays Cortland Mayfair in the new drama series.

For the occasion, Rinna channeled the witchy theme and dressed up in a Morticia Addams-inspired dress. She wore a black velvet fitted gown that featured a ruched turtleneck neckline and flounce sleeves.

Rinna opted for minimal jewelry with sparkling gold earring cuffs and a pair of black round sunglasses with tinted auburn lenses. The star consistently works with stylist Marie-Lou Bartoli who also works with Amelia Gray and Sofia Richie .

The “Days of our Lives” actress kept her caramel brown hair in a spiked blown-out style with her glowing makeup featuring a glossy pink lip.

To complete her look, the television personality slipped into a pair of black leather ankle boots. The slender silhouette was finished with a pointed toe. The boots added height to the look with a platform sole and a stiletto heel of at least 5 inches.

Rinna has stayed a consistent figure in the fashion realm. She has been seen sitting front row at many runway shows for designer labels like Michael Kors, The Blonds, and Dennis Basso. When it comes to footwear, Rinna often gravitates towards sleek and statement heels. The “Vanished” actress usually slips into pointed-toe pumps and stiletto-heeled sandals from top labels, including Tom Ford, Versace and Saint Laurent . When off-duty, she can be seen in low and high-top sneakers by Gucci, Adidas and Nike.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's See-Through Catsuit Is Actually a Wedding Dress

Lori Harvey arrived at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in an Off-White creation imagined by the late Virgil Abloh. The balaclava gown, passed on to his successor Ib Kamara to finish, consists of three fragile tulle layers, including a catsuit, sheer dress, and balaclava that attaches to gloved sleeves. Harvey's stylist Elly Karamoh worked with the fashion house to source the design for the event, which took place on Nov. 12 in West Hollywood.
Inquisitr.com

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
HollywoodLife

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Delish

See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown

Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
Page Six

Kate Middleton looks regal in Princess Diana’s favorite tiara at state banquet

It’s Kate Middleton’s time to shine. The new Princess of Wales dazzled at the South African state banquet on Tuesday night, wearing the Lover’s Knot tiara, which was a favorite of the late Princess Diana. Middleton wore a glamorous Jenny Packham gown — the “Elspeth” dress ($5,075) with glittering sequins in the shape of flowers — as she joined husband Prince William, King Charles III, Camilla Parker Bowles and other members of the royal family to honor South African president Cyril Ramaphosa. Her glittering tiara featuring diamonds and pearls is often seen on the 40-year-old royal and is the same piece famously...
In Style

Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath

I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Marla Maples' Outfit At Tiffany Trump's Wedding Stole The Show

If you were watching the influx of Donald Trump-related shenanigans that took place during the 2016 presidential election, you probably remember seeing his younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, when she appeared in support of his campaign. Even though his 2024 reelection bid is already losing some major supporters, we have a pretty good feeling that we'll be seeing the whole Trump clan back on the political news scene before too long. For now, though, Tiffany Trump is back in the public eye after her recent wedding.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.
PALM BEACH, FL
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy