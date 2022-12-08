‘Monarch’ Series Canceled After One Season On Fox

FOX via Getty Images

One and done.

It was just announced that Monarch, the country music drama starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, will not be returning to Fox for a second season.

According to Deadline, it struggled significantly after a decent premiere episode, which debuted in September and:

“Ranked as Fox’s most-watched fall scripted debut in three years.”

The show was based around the Roman family, who was dubbed country music’s first family, and ratings only dropped from the first episode on.

They started filming during the pandemic, and the air date was pushed back to the fall of 2022 after COVID delays.

Here’s a quick synopsis of the storyline, incase you want to go back binge the lone season:

“In Monarch, the Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie.

When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.

It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?”

Ditto, Sasse, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, Meagan Holder and Emma Miliani also starred with Eva Amurri, Adam Croasdell and Faith Prince among those recurring.

There were guest appearances by some country music legends in Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker, along with Little Big Town and Caitlyn Smith.

Executive producers included Hilfers, Feldman, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen.