Congress: Dan Snyder 'contributed' to Washington's toxic workplace, impeded misconduct investigation along with NFL

The House Oversight Committee says Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder provided evasive answers and misleading information during his testimony in July. Snyder's testimony was part of a larger congressional investigation into the Commanders, which continue to be under the microscope for allegations of sexual harassment and fostering a toxic work environment. He testified in July virtually after agreeing to appear voluntarily in exchange for choosing which questions he wanted to answer.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO