Read full article on original website
Related
Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election
As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
Rep. Mike Levin wins re-election in close race for coastal North County district
The 49th Congressional District had become a key battleground race in the fight for control of the House of Representatives.
Rudy Salas files for 2024 rematch with David Valadao in California congressional district
Filing the election paperwork does not guarantee that Salas will run again.
Republican AG candidate Abe Hamadeh seeks to eliminate some votes, add others in new election lawsuit
Abe Hamadeh, the GOP candidate who lost the race for Arizona attorney general by 511 votes according to the first vote tally, filed a new lawsuit challenging the election Friday. The contest between him and Democrat Kris Mayes still faces a recount per state law due to the slim margin, and Hamadeh's...
californiaglobe.com
Senators Wilk, Jones Ask Senate To Hold Off On Swearing In D-16 Senate Winner With Race Still Undecided
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk (R- Santa Clarita) and incoming Senate Republican Leader-elect Brian Jones (R-Santee) issued a joint statement Friday, asking the state Senate to hold off swearing in D-16 Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) due to concerns that some ballots still have not have been counted. The Central Valley...
Rep. Porter Picks Up Votes in Tight Race Against Baugh
SANTA ANA (CNS) - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, added 881 votes to her lead over Republican challenger Scott Baugh Tuesday to move 3,772 votes ahead of the former Orange County Republican chairman and assemblyman. Baugh gained Monday as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day dominated the tally....
Comments / 0