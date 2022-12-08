ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Is Preparing for Recount as New Votes Threaten Her Election

As mail-in ballots remain to be counted, Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is preparing for a recount in a tighter-than-expected contest to defend her seat. In a message to supporters last week, Boebert called on her backers to contribute additional funds to her campaign as the possibility remains for Democratic challenger Adam Frisch to close the gap in the final anticipated ballot drop on Wednesday.
COLORADO STATE
KFI AM 640

Rep. Porter Picks Up Votes in Tight Race Against Baugh

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, added 881 votes to her lead over Republican challenger Scott Baugh Tuesday to move 3,772 votes ahead of the former Orange County Republican chairman and assemblyman. Baugh gained Monday as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day dominated the tally....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy