Thursday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.
|National League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on an eleven-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Kendal Vickers to the practice squad. Placed DT Eli Ankou on practice squad injured reserve.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DT Brandon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Austin Reiter to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed S Andre Chachere to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated K Chris Boswell to return to practice from injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed head coach Mike O'Shea to a three-year contract extension.
|HOCKEY
|National League Hockey
ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned F Dylan Guenther to Team Canada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Loaned C Shane Wright to Team Canada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).
|American Hockey League
HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Pat Guay from Savannah (ECHL).
LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Olivier Galipeau and D John Parker-Jones from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).
TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).
SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Loaned D Tyson Feist to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Hector Jimenez to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Craig Devine director of sports medicine.
LA GALAXY — Acquired $600,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM from Colorado Rapids in exchange for designated player F Kevin Cabral.
MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Zarek Valentin to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jordan Adebayo-Smith and G Nico Campuzano to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Judson Silva Tavares to a one-year contract.
|USL Championship
USL — Announced North Alabama SC new members of the USL W League and USL League Two.
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed M Napo Matsoso.
|National Women's Soccer League
HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed F Michelle Alozie to a two-year contract.
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Nealy Matin to a one-year contract.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a one-year contract.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
Comments / 0