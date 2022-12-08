ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Thursday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Chris Martin on a two-year contract.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with SS Trea Turner on an eleven-year contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Matt Ryan to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Kendal Vickers to the practice squad. Placed DT Eli Ankou on practice squad injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DT Brandon Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Re-signed OL Austin Reiter to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed S Andre Chachere to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated K Chris Boswell to return to practice from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed OLB Sam Okuayinonu to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed head coach Mike O'Shea to a three-year contract extension.

HOCKEY
National League Hockey

ARIZONA COYOTES — Loaned F Dylan Guenther to Team Canada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Cam York from Lehigh Valley (AHL). Returned D Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Loaned C Shane Wright to Team Canada for the 2023 World Junior Championship.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Kevin Mandolese from Belleville (AHL) to Allen (ECHL).

American Hockey League

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Recalled F Pat Guay from Savannah (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Olivier Galipeau and D John Parker-Jones from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned RW Zach O'Brien to Newfoundland (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Loaned D Tyson Feist to Orlando (ECHL). Recalled G Jack LaFontaine from Orlando.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed D Hector Jimenez to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Craig Devine director of sports medicine.

LA GALAXY — Acquired $600,000 in 2023 general allocation money (GAM) and $400,000 in 2024 GAM from Colorado Rapids in exchange for designated player F Kevin Cabral.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed D Zarek Valentin to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed F Jordan Adebayo-Smith and G Nico Campuzano to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Signed M Judson Silva Tavares to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

USL — Announced North Alabama SC new members of the USL W League and USL League Two.

OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed M Napo Matsoso.

National Women's Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Re-signed F Michelle Alozie to a two-year contract.

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Signed D Nealy Matin to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a one-year contract.

NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation): Thursday SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — SAN FRANCISCO: NO DATA REPORTED.
