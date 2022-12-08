‘I’m Not About To Pay’: Ice Cube Slams Warner Bros. For Withholding Rights To ‘Friday’ Trilogy

Read full article on original website
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Another one bites the dust: Warner Bros. axes ‘Wonder Woman 3’ starring Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman is the new Batgirl.
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
“Weird Al” Yankovic Says Warner Bros. Turned Down His ‘Harry Potter’ Parody Request
“Weird Al” Yankovic has parodied everything from theme songs for beloved franchises like Star Wars to iconic rap songs like “Gangsta’s Paradise.” Still, one title he never got to revamp is “Hedwig’s Theme,” the Harry Potter theme song, but that wasn’t for lack of trying. While promoting his biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the award-winning artist revealed he tried to get permission to parody the theme song and was turned down by Warner Bros. More from The Hollywood ReporterRoku Enlists Village Roadshow to Sell 'Weird' InternationallyEx-DC Films Boss Walter Hamada Inks Production Deal with Paramount to Oversee HorrorSteven Spielberg...
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj’s 40th Birthday Tainted As Disrespectful Hashtags Trend On Twitter
Nicki Minaj was in full celebration mode this week as she turned 40 on Thursday (December 8) but the trolls were attempting to bully her with disrespectful hashtags. According to AllHipHop, Nicki’s biggest haters hatched a plan to troll her by making the hashtags #Shes40 and #FatAndForty at midnight sharp.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Jennifer Coolidge's "These Gays" Line From "White Lotus" — Like, It Has Fully Taken Over Twitter
One of those phrases that will go down in internet history because it's just that powerful.
Caught in the Act: Black Panther Star Letitia Wright and Kehlani Taped Dry-Humping in the Club
It appears Black Panther lead actress Letitia Wright and singer Kehlani had a blast in London while they were out partying at fabric London, one of the city’s hottest night spots. Several videos that have since gone viral show the pair canoodling with each other while partying in the...
Kanye West’s albums are rising in the charts even though thousands want his music removed
Kanye West may be one of the biggest pariahs in the world right now but he’s still enjoying success. Ye, who has been banned from Twitter and lost his highest-profile contracts over hideous displays of antisemitism and Nazi veneration, is seeing his albums rise in the US charts. The rapper’s third studio release ‘Graduation’ has climbed up the Apple Music Top 100 to number 49, while two of his other records ‘The College Dropout’ and ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ have now re-entered the Billboard 200. The boost in listeners comes amid growing demands to see him axed from top streaming platforms.Sign up...
Sylvester Stallone Explains How A Failed Gangster Movie From The Creator Of The Godfather Led To The Birth Of Tulsa King
Sylvester Stallone is crushing it on Tulsa King. But it took one project falling apart for this show to thrive.
Diddy Reveals Birth Of Baby Girl In Surprise Announcement
Music mogul Diddy announced the birth of a baby girl on Dec. 10, much to the surprise of his fans. Combs is dating recording artist Yung Miami, who was not known to be expecting. Diddy made the announcement on Twitter, and the 53-year-old record executive — whose real name is...
sheenmagazine.com
iHeartPodcasts and Veteran Comedian Michael Colyar Team Up for New Podcast “Michael Talks To Errbody”
Tune in for bold and unfiltered conversations on life, politics, love, sex and everything in-between with all-star guests including TS Madison, Mike Tyson, Regina King and more!. HeartPodcasts, the #1 podcast publisher globally, announced “Michael Talks To Errbody,” a new show hosted by legendary funnyman Michael Colyar — launches on...
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ reportedly pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery amid James Gunn DC shakeup
A tempest has come to the island of Themyscira. The Hollywood Reporter broke the surprising news late Wednesday that the third Gal Gadot-led “Wonder Woman” film, meant to be directed by series stalwart Patty Jenkins, is not happening. This is the biggest shakeup under the DC Comics umbrella of movies at Warner Bros. Discovery since CEO David Zaslav put James Gunn and Peter Safran in charge of DC Studios. Let’s hope nobody put a down payment on a new house! The 2017 “Wonder Woman,” which starred Gadot and Chris Pine, was a massive international hit, bringing in well over $800 million...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died
New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
