MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
Terence Crawford stops David Avanesyan to keep welterweight belt
Terence Crawford floored David Avanesyan with a sixth-round TKO at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, in his first fight in more than a year.
Boxing Scene
Terence Crawford Knocks David Avanesyan Out Cold in Sixth Round
It wasn’t the fight that boxing fans wanted but Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford delivered the finish that everyone has come to expect. An aggressive challenge by David Avanesyan was turned away by the three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist, who scored a highlight-reel sixth-round knockout. Avanesyan was put flat on his back courtesy of a combination by Crawford, prompting referee Sparkle Lee to end the fight without issuing a count in the main event of a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event Saturday evening in front of a raucous crowd of 14,630 at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Cris Cyborg drops opponent, wins pro boxing debut by unanimous decision
Cris Cyborg is now an undefeated professional boxer. On Saturday, the current Bellator women’s featherweight champion laced up the boxing gloves for the second time in 2022 to take on fellow MMA veteran Gabrielle Holloway. The four-round pro boxing bout served as the co-main event under Terence Crawford vs....
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
Boxing Scene
Broner on New Deal with Streaming Platform: ‘The Money Is Real, Fellas'
There may be a lot of questions concerning boxing’s newest entrant, but money shouldn’t be one of them, according to Adrien Broner. The multiple division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, recently announced a partnership with BLK Prime, a hitherto unknown subscription streaming service that made a splash in boxing last month after it revealed it would be promoting Terence Crawford’s 147-pound title fight with David Avanesyan. The news surprised boxing fans as it appeared that Crawford, the WBO titlist, was headed toward a showdown with WBC, WBA, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. A few days later, BLK Prime announced a separate multi-fight deal with Broner.
worldboxingnews.net
‘I want to cry!’ Manny Pacquiao teases return as win divides opinion
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao divided opinion with a dominant triumph against a combat YouTuber in his first fight since 2021. Pacquiao, who lost out on a bid to become Filipino President during his time away, had far too much for DK Yoo in Korea. The eight-weight champion didn’t have to...
BoxingNews24.com
Sandor Martin predicts Regis Prograis destroys Teofimo Lopez
By Craig Daly: Sandor Martin predicts that WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis will “destroy” Teofimo Lopez next if the New Yorker goes in that direction for his next fight. Teo already made it clear after the fight that he wants WBO 140-lb champion Josh Taylor, not Prograis.
MMAmania.com
UFC 282, The Morning After: The downfall of Darren Till
I don’t want to write an article dissing Darren Till. I like “The Gorilla.” He’s an entertaining follow on social media, and it’s not like Till is without talent. Mediocre fighters don’t knock down Stephen Thompson. They don’t earn title shots or take Robert Whittaker to a split decision. They certainly do not begin their professional fight careers with 18-fight unbeaten streaks.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury – Usyk unification will “take priority” over Dubois mandatory shot says Frank Warren
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren has confirmed that the undisputed clash between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will “take priority” over the WBA-ordered fight between ‘regular’ champ Daniel Dubois and Oleksandr. The World Boxing Association ordered the Usyk vs. Dubois fight on Monday,...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk to Tyson Fury: “borracho [drunkard], I’m coming for you”
By Sam Volz: Oleksandr Usyk sent a message to “borracho’ Tyson Fury, letting him know that he’s coming for him next for the undisputed heavyweight championship in early 2023. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) isn’t sure if the fight with WBC champion Fury...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez not mentally stable says Regis Prograis
By Dan Ambrose: Regis Prograis believes Teofimo Lopez isn’t “mentally stable” after watching his behavior last Saturday night in his questionable 10 round split decision win over Sandor Martin. Prograis says Teofimo is “crumbling” mentally. Besides the mental stability issues, WBC light welterweight champion Prograis...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon official scorecard | UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett pushed his UFC record to 4-0 last night (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) at UFC 282 live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event. However, not all were convinced that “Baddy” did enough to actually get the victory.
BoxingNews24.com
Dillian Whyte to Anthony Joshua: “Let’s run it back”
By Charles Brun: Dillian Whyte is already impatient to get the rematch with former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. The #6 WBC ranked Whyte (29-3, 19 KOs) took to social media to send a message to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) to urge him along, saying, “Let’s run it back.”
MMAmania.com
Paddy Pimblett ekes out close decision over Jared Gordon, hype train keeps rolling at UFC 282
Lightweight British breakout star-in-the-making, Paddy Pimblett, was promoted to the pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event stage, booked to battle gritty veteran, Jared Gordon, at UFC 282 TONIGHT (Sat., Dec. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pimblett is clearly on the fast track to super stardom, winning his first...
