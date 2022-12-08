ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Mitchell was found to have blood clots but is good and issue is not considered long-term

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48FW6o_0jc9K2xp00

We have some insight as to why rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday, ending his season.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY, the reason is that doctors found blood clots in Mitchell. Fortunately, Mitchell is good and is in good spirits. The doctors seem to have found the clots early enough to treat them. The issue is not believed to be long-term nor is it believed to threaten Mitchell’s playing career, which is great news both on the field and off the field.

Mitchell appeared in six games with five starts at right tackle as a rookie. He started the first four games before suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned to action in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears and returned to the starting lineup in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars’ Doug Pederson admitted a cold-blooded Trevor Lawrence went rogue on a big TD run

As the Jacksonville Jaguars start to wind down the 2022 regular season, they can take solace in one thing: Trevor Lawrence’s recent blossoming at quarterback. In two of his last three games — against two of the NFL’s better defenses in the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans — Lawrence threw for 300-plus yards and three scores. (Urban Meyer, eat your heart out.) But as the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft begins to piece it all together, a play against Tennessee where he actually kept the ball in his hands is in the spotlight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals get good news on Hendrickson, Higgins and Boyd injuries

Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals took a positive slant to the slew of injuries suffered by key players during Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Browns. On the broken wrist suffered by Trey Hendrickson, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said they will take it on a day-to-day basis and wasn’t willing to rule him out for next weekend’s game against Tampa Bay, per the team’s Marisa Contipelli.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury

New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jack Conklin named Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Every year, every NFL team nominates players for both the Walter Payton Man of the Year and Ed Block Courage Award. This year the Cleveland Browns nominated Joel Bitonio as their Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work both on and off the field. Today, the Browns have voted on their Ed Block Courage Award winner as well. Right Tackle Jack Conklin has received the Browns’ Ed Block Courage Award for fighting back from his injuries to be a significant contributor to the team this season.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills reveal they were never going to snap the ball on Dawson Knox fake

The play of the game for the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 against the New York Jets was one… that wasn’t. Technically a ball was never snapped as tight end Dawson Knox ran a fake that caused an offside penalty involving linebacker CJ Mosley. In a contest that was a stalemate up until that point, the Bills (10-3) got a first down which led to a score from Knox himself a few plays later.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans saw the fourth down call work on film against the Cowboys

The most bizarre call of the Houston Texans’ 27-23 loss to the Dallas Cowboys was the fourth-and-goal run from the 3-yard line. Quarterback Jeff Driskel took the run-pass option and cut it inside for a 1-yard gain, resulting in a turnover on downs. Houston still had a 23-20 lead with 3:21 to go in the game, but Dallas marched 98 yards in 11 plays to score the go-ahead touchdown.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy