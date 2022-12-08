Max Mitchell was found to have blood clots but is good and issue is not considered long-term

We have some insight as to why rookie offensive tackle Max Mitchell was placed on the non-football injury list Wednesday, ending his season.

Per Connor Hughes of SNY, the reason is that doctors found blood clots in Mitchell. Fortunately, Mitchell is good and is in good spirits. The doctors seem to have found the clots early enough to treat them. The issue is not believed to be long-term nor is it believed to threaten Mitchell’s playing career, which is great news both on the field and off the field.

Mitchell appeared in six games with five starts at right tackle as a rookie. He started the first four games before suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He returned to action in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears and returned to the starting lineup in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.