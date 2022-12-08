ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants latest move might take them out of Carlos Rodon chase

The San Francisco Giants signed Ross Stripling to a two-year contract on Tuesday afternoon. What does this mean for Carlos Rodon?. Expect Carlos Rodon’s market to move rather quickly, especially if the Giants signing Ross Stripling takes them out of the market for a top-of-the-rotation starter. San Francisco’s rotation...
