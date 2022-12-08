Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocked The Red Carpet With An Everything Everywhere Accessory I Can’t Get Enough Of
Jamie Lee Curtis is repping Everything Everywhere All At Once ahead of Awards Season.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Everything Everywhere All At Once's Stephanie Hsu Was Nervous To Act In Front Of Michelle Yeoh For The First Time
As the year comes to a close, it's the perfect time to reflect on the best movies of 2022. And when it comes to that subject, it's hard to have a conversation that doesn't include "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the latest absurdist comedy film from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, aka the Daniels. The film, which stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, and Ke Huy Quan, has been a big hit for studio A24. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" currently sits at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes and became something of a sleeper hit, grossing over $103 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
Jamie Lee Curtis’ First Comment To The Directors After The Everything Everywhere All At Once World Premiere Was Hilarious And Spot On
The Daniels reveals Jamie Lee Curtis' initial reaction to the 2022 favorite.
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Charlize Theron Realized Aeon Flux Would 'Flop' While Making It: 'Definitely Knew We Were in Trouble'
Charlize Theron said her early realization that 2005's Aeon Flux wasn't working led her to her guest role on Arrested Development Charlize Theron said she "knew it from the beginning" that her 2005 action movie Aeon Flux would not do well at the box office. The actress, 47, told The Hollywood Reporter that she quickly realized the sci-fi action movie, directed by Karyn Kusama, "was going to be a f---ing flop," which led her to take a guest role in the sitcom Arrested Development shortly after. "This is...
hypebeast.com
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved
Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Collider
First ‘You People’ Images Unveils Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy in a Rom-Com Filled With Social Themes
Netflix has released a new trailer and first-look images of You People, the feature directorial debut of Kenya Barris. While the movie was announced as a romantic comedy, Barris will inspect the themes of love through the lenses of social conflict, making You People his new exploration of racial stereotypes in America.
Watch Eddie Murphy Grill Jonah Hill In Netflix's Hilariously Cringey You People Clip
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill have a hilariously cringey exchange in clip for Netflix's You People.
The Scream 2 Role That Jessica Simpson Once Auditioned For
Early next year, "Scream 6" will be hitting theaters and bringing Wes Craven's iconic Ghostface character back in front of audiences to scare us all once again. But like any good horror franchise, in order to move forward, we must also take a look back — specifically at "Scream 2," and the surprisingly unknown story of how Jessica Simpson, the famous singer and reality star, reportedly auditioned for a role in the movie.
Scarlett Johansson Thinks She Was Groomed Into Being A Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most recognizable actors in the world. As someone with both critically-acclaimed indies and record-breaking blockbusters to her name, she's the kind of actor who has enough star power and industry support to not only sue Disney — a multi-billion dollar company — but come out relatively unscathed. In 2021, Johansson settled her lawsuit with the company while drawing high-profile support from both Jamie Lee Curtis and her own Marvel costars in the process (People).
Jessica Chastain Lights Up the Red Carpet in Lime Green Michael Kors Dress for ‘George & Tammy’ Premiere
Jessica Chastain arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “George & Tammy” wearing a dazzling green dress. To celebrate her new miniseries, Chastain wore a lime green crepe-jersey gown with spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline by Michael Kors Collection. The dress hit the floor and had an open-back detailing. More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Chastain’s look was from the spring 2023 line, whose theme was bringing resort to New York City. Kors drew inspiration from New York in the ‘70s and...
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
Disney+ Is Bringing Fans A Witch Mountain Series With Bryce Dallas Howard At The Helm
Disney+ has put out some amazing shows in 2022, and the streaming service shows little signs of slowing down, as it most assuredly looks to continue to add to its stellar lineup of originals in the future, including rebooting the "Witch Mountain" franchise for the small screen. Even better, Bryce Dallas Howard was chosen to lead the exciting endeavor.
John Boyega Calls The Woman King The Closest He'll Get To Starring In A Black Panther Movie
"Star Wars" actor John Boyega has called his role in "The Woman King" the "closest [he'll] get" to Wakanda, drawing comparisons to Marvel's "Black Panther." Known for his portrayal of Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, Boyega recently sat down with the MCU's Letitia Wright for an exclusive interview with Variety, where he gave some insight into their long-standing friendship and respective careers.
