GSU examines the manufacturing industry’s pandemic recovery
A new research study from Georgia Southern University (GSU) suggests the manufacturing industry is starting to rebound from the pandemic. “Our report illustrates that the manufacturing industry is one of the most important sectors in the coastal region’s economy,” said assistant director of GSU’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER), Ben McKay. (CBAER is part of the Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group.)
Bulloch students matched or outperformed their district peers in 13 of 20 tested subjects on Spring 2022 GMAS
This fall the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports and its 2022-2023 lists of schools who are identified for comprehensive and targeted support and improvement, which is based on students’ mastery of academic skills that are tested by the Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) and high school graduation rates.
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, December 12, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. The vaccines may be available at other pharmacies in Statesboro as well. These are the only two pharmacies who have notified us that they have it in stock. Check with your local pharmacy first.
Statesboro-Bulloch Community leaders come together to plan for growth
The arrival of Hyundai and the large suppliers that will locate in our community to support them is creating unprecedented growth opportunities for the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County. It is critical that all the agencies who have a role in this come together in working toward shared goals to manage this growth.
Michael Lynn Hawk
Michael Lynn Hawk of North Hills, California passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 02, 2022, at the age of 59. Born in Statesboro, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Donald Hawk and Barbara Simpson Hawk. Michael graduated from Statesboro High School in 1981 and received his Bachelor...
GBI seeks information on woman found in Riceboro
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Statesboro Office is seeking the public’s help identifying this woman. See GBI Forensic Artist depiction at right. The body of an unidentified white female was found near Jones Road in Riceboro, Georgia (Liberty County) on December 2, 2022. The remains appear to have been placed in the area sometime after November 18, 2022. The victim had no scars, marks, or tattoos.
Soldier dies in shooting at Georgia Army base
FORT STEWART, Ga. — UPDATE 2: Fort Stewart now says the victim in the shooting has died. The individual was a soldier, according to the base, but they have not provided the soldier's identity. The base said the suspect has been transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division's custody.
Development Authority of Bulloch County receives award for Mid-size Community Deal of the Year
The Georgia Economic Developers Association (GEDA) recognized the Development Authority of Bulloch County for an outstanding achievement in the location/expansion of business in Georgia at its Annual Awards luncheon on Monday. Bulloch County was recognized because of the Aspen Aerogels project, which was announced in February of this year. Eric...
Santa Gus meet and greet raised hundreds for Georgia Southern student scholarships
Reindeer are not the only ones doing some flying around this month and helping spread holiday cheer. Santa Gus, after photographs with families and individuals at GSU in Statesboro Nov. 29, figuratively flew to Savannah, Atlanta, Macon, and Augusta on different dates through Thursday, Dec. 8. He welcomed kids to...
Danny Ray Foreman
Danny Ray Foreman, age 51, of Statesboro, GA passed into eternal rest on Saturday, December 10th 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Danny was born on February 24th 1971 in Osceola, AR. He attended Oil Trough High School and Pathway Christian Academy. He worked for many years as the head chef on one of BP’s offshore oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
Annual Smoke Alarm Blitz provided fire alarms to citizens for free
Saturday, the 10th of December, marked the annual Smoke Alarm Blitz. This event saw the Statesboro Fire Department partner with Red Cross and spread throughout Statesboro to hand out fire alarms to citizens of Statesboro to help promote fire safety for the citizens of Statesboro. “The whole point of it...
Tractor trailer wedged beneath pedestrian bridge in Savannah's Factors Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over Savannah's Factors Walk will be closed for several days after it was struck by a tractor trailer Friday morning. The U.S. Foods truck is currently wedged beneath the bridge while Savannah Police, Fire and city engineers assess the damage. The area is...
Brooklet Police Department struggles to keep staff
Joe Grooms, Mayor of Brooklet, GA confirmed to Grice Connect that the Brooklet Police Department is down to one full time officer and the Chief. Chief Gary Roberts has also given Mayor Grooms his letter of resignation, but Mayor Grooms did not accept it. “We have been struggling like most...
Bulloch Fire adds three new firefighters
Bulloch County Fire leadership were joined by three new recruits Thomas (Tom) Cassidy, Isiah Dorsey and Connor Dinitto and their families on Saturday, December 10 to be inducted into fire service for Bulloch County Fire Department. The event was held at Bulloch County Public safety and included a firefighter certification...
Career Ready Bulloch website launched at Workforce Summit
One of the hardest decision a person has to make in life is choosing a rewarding career path. The earlier you can make this decision, the more prepared you will be to chase your dreams through your career. For Bulloch County students that decision process became much easier thanks to the CareerReadyBulloch.org which was launched Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Bulloch Career Workforce Summit.
The Grinch had holiday spirit at Smallcakes on Friday
Smallcakes of Statesboro, yes, cupcakes and more they’ve got… some that even the Grinch liked a lot. The Grinch visited the “cupcakery” Friday evening, Dec. 9, and, though, he had a grimace, must have discovered something, for he put the holiday spirit within us. He seemed...
Register Fire station now staffed 24/7 by Bulloch County firefighters
Bulloch County Fire Department achieved yet another milestone on Monday with the staffing of the Register fire station with full time firefighters/first responders beginning on Monday. Jeremy Kinsey, full time Bulloch Firefighter and Jaron Bishop, part time Bulloch Firefighter reported for their 24 hour shift at 8:00 a.m. on Monday....
Local instructor nominated for teacher of the year
With 25 years of educating under her belt, Tina Scott is an experienced teacher. She has helped hundreds of students obtain their high school equivalency. “Teaching takes a level of patience, grace and flexibility that few have. Tina has it all. She is one of our diamonds and sharpens everyone around her,” said Ogeechee Technical College (OTC) president, Lori Durden. “Recognition for her years of service and instruction in adult education are long overdue.”
Rev. Jimmy Spivey
It is with profound sadness, we the family of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., announce the passing of Rev. Jimmy Spivey, who entered into rest, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Georgia. We offer to his family and friends our many prayers and condolences. At this...
