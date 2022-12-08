Read full article on original website
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Video: Fight Breaks Out After Chiefs vs. Broncos Game
Today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos was a contentious one as the action was unfolding. But the big scrap took place after the final whistle. After the Chiefs knelt down to seal a 34-28 win over the Broncos, head coaches Andy Reid and Nathaniel Hackett went to midfield for the traditional postgame handshake. But they were interrupted as a fight broke out between players.
theScore
Report: Brady considering all options for 2023 season
Tom Brady isn't ruling out anything for the 2023 season. All options are on the table for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who is slated to become a free agent this offseason, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The legendary quarterback briefly retired last offseason before returning...
theScore
Saints fined for Jordan allegedly faking injury
The New Orleans Saints have been fined $350,000 for Cameron Jordan allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Additionally, Jordan and his position coach Ryan Nielsen were each fined $50,000, while head coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000, per Florio. The Saints...
theScore
Sources: Beckham, Chiefs staying in contact
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has remained in contact with the Kansas City Chiefs as he continues his free-agency tour, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Schultz adds that Beckham and the Chiefs have yet to schedule a visit. Beckham has taken free-agent visits with the Buffalo Bills, New...
theScore
Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Struggles against Niners
Brady completed 34 of 55 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 35-7 loss to the 49ers. Despite the massive volume, Brady had little luck moving the ball, and his one TD pass to Russell Gage came in the third quarter after the Buccaneers were already staring at a 35-0 deficit. Tampa Bay's difficulty running the ball continues to force the 45-year-old QB to try and do everything himself. Brady's attempted 50 or more passes five times this season, and 40-plus in 10 of the last 11 games, but he hasn't reached 300 passing yards since Week 8. He likely won't have the luxury of slowing down Week 15 during a showdown with Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
theScore
Report: Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick hasn't played since Nov. 9. He reportedly hoped to remedy the issue with rest and rehab, but he and the Pistons both recently opted for surgery. Detroit reportedly feared in mid-November that he'd suffered a stress fracture.
theScore
MNF best bets: A coaching clash between the Patriots and Cardinals
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there'll always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
Popculture
Model Veronika Rajek Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady
A Slovakian model is all-in with Tom Brady. Veronika Rajek attended the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in Tampa, Florida on Monday night and witnessed Brady lead the Buccaneers to a comeback win over their NFC South rivals. After the game, Rajek went to Instagram to post a series of photos of her at the game wearing the Brady No. 12 jersey. And in the post, Rajek wrote an emotional message to Brady.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 14 Rankings (Sunday Update)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 14.
theScore
Report: Lions view Goff as starting QB of future
The Detroit Lions don't view Jared Goff as a transitional quarterback. Goff is believed to be the team's starting quarterback heading into 2023, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Lions plan to hold on to Goff for the future and don't view him as a bridge quarterback, Rapoport adds.
theScore
Bowles challenges Bucs: 'We got to decide what our fate is'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is searching for his team's identity after suffering a one-sided 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. With the offense held off the scoreboard until the third quarter and the defense surrendering 404 total yards, Tampa Bay finds itself at a pivotal moment in the 2022 campaign.
theScore
Cam Newton says he's better than every QB in the NFC South
Cam Newton is confident he could outplay any quarterback in the NFC South this season. While appearing on the "I Am Athlete" tour, the 33-year-old free agent was asked by retired wide receiver Brandon Marshall if he stands by the comment he made earlier this year that there aren't 32 quarterbacks better than him.
