Washington State

Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting. HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have declared on the same day that two active Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday that Kilauea is no longer erupting. The agency followed with a separate statement declaring Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. Kilauea's lava in 2018 destroyed more than 700 Big Island homes. Mauna Loa's lava recently stalled before reaching a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the vast island. Alert levels for both volcanoes have been reduced from watch to advisory.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
Deadline

January 6th Committee Sets Final Hearing, Will Refer Charges To Justice Dept. & Other Entities – Update

UPDATED with the latest: January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters today that the group has set its final meeting for Monday, at which is will refer charges in “five or six categories” to entities such as the Justice Department. He indicated the referrals were still being finalized, but that they would be made public at Monday’s gathering. The committee will also vote to publish the long-in-the works report detailing its findings. Assuming that is approved, the report will be made public two days later. PREVIOUSLY On October 13: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States...
FLORIDA STATE
Queen City News

Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an […]
MICHIGAN STATE

