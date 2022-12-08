UPDATED with the latest: January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters today that the group has set its final meeting for Monday, at which is will refer charges in “five or six categories” to entities such as the Justice Department. He indicated the referrals were still being finalized, but that they would be made public at Monday’s gathering. The committee will also vote to publish the long-in-the works report detailing its findings. Assuming that is approved, the report will be made public two days later. PREVIOUSLY On October 13: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States...

