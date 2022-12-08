Read full article on original website
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout says he 'wholeheartedly' supports Ukraine war and would volunteer if he could
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he "wholeheartedly" supports Moscow's so-called "military operation" in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would "certainly go as a volunteer."
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:00 p.m. EST
Scientists declare 2 Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting. HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists have declared on the same day that two active Hawaii volcanoes have stopped erupting. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a statement Tuesday that Kilauea is no longer erupting. The agency followed with a separate statement declaring Mauna Loa is no longer erupting. Kilauea's lava in 2018 destroyed more than 700 Big Island homes. Mauna Loa's lava recently stalled before reaching a major highway connecting the east and west sides of the vast island. Alert levels for both volcanoes have been reduced from watch to advisory.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend.Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”⚡️Первые фото из разрушенной гостиницы «Гостевой дом Жданова в Стаханове.Удар нанесен из РСЗО HIMARS. В здании находились бойцы ЧВК «Вагнер».@brussinf pic.twitter.com/tcUkJZdQkJ— Вольвач Юрий (@1Gg7Dlct8tfwNJL) December 11, 2022 Photos showed the building, a hotel called “Zhdanov’s Guest House,” blown...
Video Shows Ukraine Tank Take Out Russian Tank in One-On-One Showdown
The Ukrainian forces have taken out nearly 3,000 tanks since the war began in late February.
Biden: Brittney Griner 'on the way home' from Russia, Paul Whelan 'not forgotten'
Washington — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the second in eight...
January 6th Committee Sets Final Hearing, Will Refer Charges To Justice Dept. & Other Entities – Update
UPDATED with the latest: January 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters today that the group has set its final meeting for Monday, at which is will refer charges in “five or six categories” to entities such as the Justice Department. He indicated the referrals were still being finalized, but that they would be made public at Monday’s gathering. The committee will also vote to publish the long-in-the works report detailing its findings. Assuming that is approved, the report will be made public two days later. PREVIOUSLY On October 13: The Congressional Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the United States...
Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an […]
Vermont lawmakers on hand as Biden signs bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage
State Reps. Bill Lippert, Taylor Small and Brian Cina were among the thousands of people at a White House ceremony Tuesday to mark the signing of the federal Respect for Marriage Act. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers on hand as Biden signs bill protecting same-sex, interracial marriage.
Body of soccer journalist Grant Wahl is returned to US
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, the State Department said.
Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on
LIMA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.
NJ resident, suspected Russian spy charged in scheme to skirt U.S. arms sanctions against Russia
Seven men were charged in a Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday for allegedly circumventing U.S. arms sanctions against Russia. Two of the men are U.S. citizens, one from New Jersey and the other from New Hampshire.
American, British Ballistic Missile Submarines Join For Highly Unusual Show Of Force
USNVanguard class and Ohio class submarines seen together in the latest peculiar announcement highlighting America's seagoing nuclear deterrent.
