Black Enterprise

The Blade

UT doctoral student investigates the biology of empathy

Empathy is the ability to understand other peoples’ feelings or needs. In other words, empathy means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy is an important emotion that motivates us to help others. People with some types of mental health conditions, such as autism or personality disorders, may have difficulty sensing the emotions of others and therefore may respond inappropriately. Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment for lack of empathy, in part because we do not understand how the brain produces feelings of empathy. Although empathy is a basic human emotion, it is not restricted to people. On the...
CBS News

Program helps foster kids achieve college dreams

First Star Academy, a privately funded program on 15 college campuses, is teaching life skills to foster care kids in high school and helping them make it to college. Mark Strassmann takes a look at how it's changing lives.
The Conversation U.S.

White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways

When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
Black Enterprise

WSU’s First Black Medical Student Goes Viral on TikTok By Addressing Racial Disparities in Health

A Black medical student who gained a large following on TikTok by debunking health care and racial disparities in medicine has received a $25,000 scholarship. Joel Bervell is known as the “Medical Mythbuster” on TikTok. With over 600,000 followers and over 110 million impressions, Bervell has made a name for himself while studying to become a doctor in a field where only 5% of physicians are Black, KGW8 reported.
Black Enterprise

BLM Launches $500,000 Relief Fund For Black Students, Alumni, and Dropouts

Black mutual aid efforts date back to the 1700s, and service towards community efforts has increased in popularity. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation launched a new relief fund on Monday to provide support for Black college students, alumni, and dropouts who need assistance with education expenses, or have been affected by the student loan debt crisis.
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace

Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
Black Enterprise

Let Mindfulness.com Help Improve Your Mental Health

Over the past few years, there’s been a growing increase in therapy as more people seek counseling and other ways to improve their mental health. As a result, treatment and mental health have become more mainstream. A byproduct of these mainstream conversations has been the proliferation and availability of...
New research-backed tools ready to support parents in navigating COVID-19 pandemic

Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a series of new information tools to help parents with questions about their children and COVID-19. The three videos and three interactive infographics cover caring for a child with COVID-19, vaccinating children against the virus and re-socializing children as they return to more activities.
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied

There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
BCS educator named Northeast Region Teacher of the Year

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – Promoting education and inspiring future teachers is the goal of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Northeast Region Teacher of the Year Casey Schulte. Schulte thought she was going to a Christmas pep rally on Tuesday morning, but it was really a surprise announcement that she was the teacher of the year for […]
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

