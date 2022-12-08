Read full article on original website
UT doctoral student investigates the biology of empathy
Empathy is the ability to understand other peoples’ feelings or needs. In other words, empathy means to put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Empathy is an important emotion that motivates us to help others. People with some types of mental health conditions, such as autism or personality disorders, may have difficulty sensing the emotions of others and therefore may respond inappropriately. Unfortunately, there is no medical treatment for lack of empathy, in part because we do not understand how the brain produces feelings of empathy. Although empathy is a basic human emotion, it is not restricted to people. On the...
Program helps foster kids achieve college dreams
First Star Academy, a privately funded program on 15 college campuses, is teaching life skills to foster care kids in high school and helping them make it to college. Mark Strassmann takes a look at how it's changing lives.
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
WSU’s First Black Medical Student Goes Viral on TikTok By Addressing Racial Disparities in Health
A Black medical student who gained a large following on TikTok by debunking health care and racial disparities in medicine has received a $25,000 scholarship. Joel Bervell is known as the “Medical Mythbuster” on TikTok. With over 600,000 followers and over 110 million impressions, Bervell has made a name for himself while studying to become a doctor in a field where only 5% of physicians are Black, KGW8 reported.
CNBC
I raised 2 successful CEOs and a doctor. Here's the No. 1 skill I wish more parents taught their kids today
Developing skills like curiosity, kindness and emotional intelligence at a young age will help kids succeed as adults. But there's one skill that parents aren't teaching their kids enough of today: self-regulation. When kids learn to self-regulate, they better understand the importance of time and how to manage their own...
BLM Launches $500,000 Relief Fund For Black Students, Alumni, and Dropouts
Black mutual aid efforts date back to the 1700s, and service towards community efforts has increased in popularity. The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation launched a new relief fund on Monday to provide support for Black college students, alumni, and dropouts who need assistance with education expenses, or have been affected by the student loan debt crisis.
MedicalXpress
As family dynamics evolve, study reveals health care limitations for children not raised by two parents
Research from a West Virginia University family systems expert shows children who don't live with both married biological or adoptive parents may have more difficulty accessing health care. While 73% of children lived with both biological parents in 1960, that number today has dropped to 60%, Jonathon Beckmeyer, assistant professor...
Hampton University and Stackwell Announce Student Investment Program For The Class Of 2026
Hampton University and Stackwell, the digital investment platform designed to eliminate the racial wealth gap, today announced the launch of a new student investment program that will provide funded investment accounts and financial investment education to every member of the university’s freshman class. Hampton is donating a total of...
psychologytoday.com
Why Autistic People Can Struggle in the Workplace
Autistic people are often particularly suited to some roles, to the extent that they are specifically targeted by some companies. On the whole, however, autistic people tend to face problems in the workplace, like interpersonal issues or sensory overload. Workplace issues may lead to autistic people leaving jobs, being overlooked...
Let Mindfulness.com Help Improve Your Mental Health
Over the past few years, there’s been a growing increase in therapy as more people seek counseling and other ways to improve their mental health. As a result, treatment and mental health have become more mainstream. A byproduct of these mainstream conversations has been the proliferation and availability of...
MedicalXpress
New research-backed tools ready to support parents in navigating COVID-19 pandemic
Researchers at the University of Alberta have developed a series of new information tools to help parents with questions about their children and COVID-19. The three videos and three interactive infographics cover caring for a child with COVID-19, vaccinating children against the virus and re-socializing children as they return to more activities.
My colleague doesn’t share curriculum changes. How do I approach them?
I teach the same class as one of my colleagues. We’re meant to give the same assignments, quizzes, and assessments, but the other teacher keeps changing their curriculum without telling me. I only found out because one of my homeroom students, who has the other teacher, asked me for help with an assignment.
Motivation Isn't Some Magical Elixir — It's a Skill You Can Develop
Leaders aren't mythical creatures with a surplus of energy — they hone it. Progress is about mindset.
Phys.org
Teachers entering the profession from other fields often less satisfied
There is a shortage of teachers not only in Germany, but in many countries around the world. For this reason, people without formal teaching degrees are often brought in from other fields to teach in schools. Yet according to a new study, they are often less satisfied in their new jobs than their colleagues who trained to become teachers.
What Dying People Want You To Know, According To A Top Palliative Care Doctor
In an exclusive interview, Health Digest spoke with Dr. Simran Malhotra, MD, a triple board-certified physician, to learn what dying people want you to realize.
BCS educator named Northeast Region Teacher of the Year
BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – Promoting education and inspiring future teachers is the goal of 2023 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Northeast Region Teacher of the Year Casey Schulte. Schulte thought she was going to a Christmas pep rally on Tuesday morning, but it was really a surprise announcement that she was the teacher of the year for […]
