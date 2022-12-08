ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Cañon City Police respond to false active shooter alarm

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a false alarm of an active shooter on Tuesday, Dec. 13. On Tuesday morning around 8:35 a.m. CCPD received a call about an active shooter at Harrison School in Cañon City. Officers arrived at the school within minutes to assess the situation. CCPD, […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

City to begin snow patrol response at 8 p.m. Monday

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the potential for snow and blizzard conditions ramps up for parts of El Paso County Monday, Dec. 12 into Tuesday, Dec. 13, the City of Colorado Springs said they will begin snow patrols at 8 p.m. Monday, with ice and snow equipment prepped and ready to respond. The City sent out […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Firefighters investigate home fire on San Marcos Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a home fire that occured Saturday night on Dec. 11. Crews responded to 2350 San Marcos Drive on reports of a home fire. CSFD said the home was under construction with no residents inside. The fire was brought under control by initial crews on […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured following a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved. This happened Sunday evening just before 6 at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle. Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right of way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for that driver.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Heather Willard

Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo

Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KXRM

One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy