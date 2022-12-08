Read full article on original website
KRDO
Crews respond to kitchen fire in Colorado Springs house near Flanagan Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the east side of the city. CSFD first reported the fire at 5:03 p.m. as a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia St. At 5:15 p.m., CSFd reported Engine...
KKTV
Serious crash along Woodmen Road west of I-25 in Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash closed part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. At about 12:15 p.m. officials with the City of Colorado Springs tweeted about a crash in the intersection of E. Woodmen Road and Corporate Drive. At that time, one lane of westbound Woodmen was closed while all of northbound Corporate was closed. The actual crash occurred along Commerce Center Drive, on the north side of Woodmen.
Daily Record
Neighbors: Steve Thomas turns his love of nature into trails in Cañon City
Many people are drawn to Cañon City because of its sweeping vista views and countless hiking trails but little thought is given to those that make those outlets possible. Cañon City’s trail builder, Steve Thomas, is one of those people that make Cañon City what it is — an outdoor recreationist’s dream.
KKTV
Fire sparks in renovated home near South Academy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a house fire near South Academy early Sunday morning. Firefighters say the house on San Marcos Drive was vacant at the time and being remodeled. No injuries were reported. Firefighters on scene told our team it was a small fire at the front door that was quickly put out.
KRDO
Heavy police presence at Cañon City school, officers ‘clearing’ scene
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City. According to the Cañon Police Department, officers were clearing Harrison School on Field Ave. People are asked to avoid that area. As of 8:53 a.m., CPD said "all is okay...
We Are Pueblo: “Small town vibes, under big open skies”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Small town vibes, under big open skies,” is how the Greater Pueblo Chamber describes the city in the midst of a revitalization. Pueblo’s city leaders have dreams of bringing the city back to its heyday with a bustling downtown and busy city center. But, even as the city works on renovating its […]
Cañon City Police respond to false active shooter alarm
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a false alarm of an active shooter on Tuesday, Dec. 13. On Tuesday morning around 8:35 a.m. CCPD received a call about an active shooter at Harrison School in Cañon City. Officers arrived at the school within minutes to assess the situation. CCPD, […]
City to begin snow patrol response at 8 p.m. Monday
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the potential for snow and blizzard conditions ramps up for parts of El Paso County Monday, Dec. 12 into Tuesday, Dec. 13, the City of Colorado Springs said they will begin snow patrols at 8 p.m. Monday, with ice and snow equipment prepped and ready to respond. The City sent out […]
Firefighters investigate home fire on San Marcos Drive
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a home fire that occured Saturday night on Dec. 11. Crews responded to 2350 San Marcos Drive on reports of a home fire. CSFD said the home was under construction with no residents inside. The fire was brought under control by initial crews on […]
Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that led to a victim's wallet being stolen in northeast Colorado Springs. Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a "personal robbery" in the 3500 block of Austin Pkwy., just before 9:55 p.m. During the investigation, police The post Police investigate reported armed robbery in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Woman shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survives, suspect arrested
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a woman was shot in the head south of Colorado Springs and survived. The violent incident happened on Nov. 26 in the Stratmoor Valley area at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hampton South.
KKTV
1 injured in crash in eastern Colorado Springs; police searching for person involved
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least one person is injured following a crash in east Colorado Springs. Police say they are still searching for someone who was involved. This happened Sunday evening just before 6 at the intersection of Powers and North Carefree Circle. Police tell 11 News a man was crossing the street without the right of way when he was hit by a truck. That truck was then hit by a Jeep, and police say the driver of the Jeep left the scene. Police tell 11 News they are still searching for that driver.
KKTV
Vehicle catches fire in northeastern Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Colorado Springs Saturday night. Police say they first received the call around 10:19 p.m. on the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Union Parkway. One of the vehicles involved overturned and caught on fire. The occupants of that vehicle were able to get out. Colorado Springs Fire Department and AMR both responded to the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished.
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
KKTV
South Academy closed at I-25 Monday and Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up drivers: South Academy will be closed at I-25 for the next couple of nights. The closure began Sunday evening and continues Monday and Tuesday night. Crews are making preparations for an upcoming bridge demolition in January. There will also be left lane closures...
Monday snowstorm expected to head north of DougCo
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 12, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Blizzard conditions are projected for the I-76 corridor and the northeast corner of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Still conditions are not anticipated to reach Douglas County — unless the storm shifts during the day Monday.
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
KRDO
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region unveils newly expanded veterinary and surgery center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) just unveiled a newly expanded veterinary clinic and surgery center that's expected to help thousands of homeless pets a year. Construction on the 8,000-square-foot, $7 million veterinary clinic expansion project began in April. On Dec. 8,...
KKTV
Shoplifting suspect sought in Pueblo County
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking the public for help with identifying a shoplifting suspect. Photos of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect stole from the Pueblo West Ace Hardware store.
KKTV
Hundreds of Colorado families will bring home donated Christmas gifts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 200 families will be picking up their Christmas presents Monday after they were donated by people or organizations in the community. This is part of CPCD’s Giving Children a Head Start Adopt-A-Family program. “We open up our list of families on Nov. 1,...
