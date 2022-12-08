ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former OU Tight End Announces Return To Program

 5 days ago
Former University of Oklahoma tight end Austin Stogner will be returning to the program following season with South Carolina.

Stogner transferred to the Gamecocks along with former OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who both played under head coach Shane Beamer, also a former member of the Sooners program serving as assistant coach to Lincoln Riley from 2018 to 2020.

Stogner announced his return in a tweet, and will player under Sooners head coach Brent Venables, coincidentally the former defensive coordinator for the Clemson Tigers, the Gamecocks in-state rival.

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Remembering Mike Leach, His Legacy In College Football

Mississippi State University confirmed head football coach Mike Leach died Monday night following complications of a heart condition. The 61-year-old spent a season with the Sooners as offensive coordinator under Head Coach Bob Stoops, and while it was brief, those who watched it say it was impactful. In a career that spanned more than 3 decades, Coach Mike Leach rarely lacked words.
STARKVILLE, MS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Storms Spawn Tornadoes Across Parts Of Oklahoma

Communities across Oklahoma are recovering after a severe weather front lashed out across the state. Tornado warnings were declared in several counties across Oklahoma, dominating much of the western and southern parts of the state Monday night through Tuesday morning. In McClain County, a tornado briefly touched down in Wayne,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
