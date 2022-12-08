Read full article on original website
‘The 6-0 Kool aid was good while it lasted’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are no longer perfect against Joe Burrow as he led his Bengals to a 23-10 win on Sunday. Burrow had lost his first four games against the Browns. He threw for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the game. On the other...
‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch for free (12/11/22)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- The next installment of the Battle of Ohio comes Sunday, when the Cleveland Browns will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and...
Season becomes even more challenging for Kevin Stefanski – Terry Pluto’s Browns Postgame Scribbles
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-10 in Cincinnati:. 1. After the game, the Browns talked about the need to find what plays work best with Deshaun Watson. That’s understandable to a point, given he hadn’t played for 700 days prior to the Dec. 4 game in Houston.
Josh Bell’s character, Bo Naylor’s determination – Terry Pluto’s Guardian Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Guardians returned home from the winter meetings in San Diego with a deal to sign first baseman Josh Bell to a 2-year, $33 million deal. Bell has a player option to become a free agent after the 2022 season. 1....
Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah placed on IR for final 4 games with foot injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playing linebacker has been an occupational hazard for the Browns this season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns player at the position lost for the season when he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday for the final four games of the season with a sprained foot.
Trey Hendrickson won’t go on IR with ‘wrist issue’, status for Tampa Bay game up in the air
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson is dealing with a “wrist issue”, according to coach Zac Taylor. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news after the Bengals’ 23-10 win over the Browns that Hendrickson played much of the second half with a broken wrist and would be “absent a few weeks.”
Amari Cooper, playing at Pro Bowl clip, to fight through core muscle injury; still expects fireworks with Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Amari Cooper, on pace for the sixth 1,000-yard season of his career, plans to continue playing through the core muscle injury that hampered him last week, and still expects fireworks this season from Deshaun Watson. “Ideally, you want to play through something if you can,” Cooper...
How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch live for free (12/11/22)
The Baltimore Ravens will travel to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North matchup on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also, Sling TV (promotional offers). In...
How Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals
CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Myles Garrett after loss to Bengals: ‘I’m not giving up and this team’s not giving up’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the past few weeks, Myles Garrett has implored his teammates to leave it all on the field or go home, reminding them that “we can’t leave without” a victory. Unfortunately for him and for the Browns, they left Cincinnati without a victory...
Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
Joe Burrow’s true nemesis haunts him in win over Browns
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw his eighth interception of the season in the third quarter of a 23-10 win over Cleveland on Sunday. It followed a similar pattern to most of the turnovers he’s been responsible for this season — it came on a tipped pass.
What is Kevin Stefanski’s status with Browns? Cory Kinnan, Tim Bielik, Ashley Bastock on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Cory Kinnan of Browns Wire and Tim...
Deshaun Watson provided best chance to win; Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley not ruled out: Browns takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Deshaun Watson put only 10 points on the board in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, and has thrown one touchdown pass in two games, but Kevin Stefanski never gave any thought to starting Jacoby Brissett in Cincinnati despite the magnitude of the game. Would...
Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said the Browns are preparing for all three Ravens quarterbacks for Saturday’s nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Obviously, we’ll wait and see what quarterback we get,” Stefanski said. “I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”
Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones wants to make every play, and Deshaun Watson will keep giving him opportunities
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded career highs in receptions and receiving yards against the Bengals on Sunday in the Browns’ 23-10 loss at Paycor Stadium. Peoples-Jones wanted one more, however. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line and trailing by what eventually became the final score,...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, Tom Brady and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have now won nine of their last 11 games and are steamrolling toward the playoffs. But after a win over the Browns, there are real injury concerns for a team that’s been healthy all season long. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference:
