Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland.com

‘I’m not switching now’: Browns fans remain loyal at Bengals game despite moral conflict of rooting for Deshaun Watson

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns fans walking the concourse of Paycor Stadium have that Sunday glow, wearing Cleveland gear and carrying beers in hand. They’re excited to watch their team fight for a playoff spot and happy to help a reporter with his story before the Browns’ 23-10 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. That is, until they learn what the story is about.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

How D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson and the rest of the Bengals defense graded vs. the Browns

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Bengals defense made Sunday’s 23-10 win over the Browns a one-sided affair. Here’s how the Bengals offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

How Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense graded vs. the Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio- The Browns defense struggled during Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Here’s how the defense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Jack Conklin, recipient of Browns Ed Block Courage Award, says Cleveland will be his home forever

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What was driving Browns right tackle Jack Conklin as he worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon last season?. “We got a short window to play this game and I realize that, and I want to make the most of it and that’s what I’m willing to do,” Conklin said on Tuesday. “I’m willing to do that every year, injury or not, I’m going to be here working and doing everything I can to play as long as I can.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns preparing for all 3 Ravens QBs; Tyler Huntley participated in walk-through: takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski said the Browns are preparing for all three Ravens quarterbacks for Saturday’s nationally-televised game at FirstEnergy Stadium. “Obviously, we’ll wait and see what quarterback we get,” Stefanski said. “I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones wants to make every play, and Deshaun Watson will keep giving him opportunities

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones recorded career highs in receptions and receiving yards against the Bengals on Sunday in the Browns’ 23-10 loss at Paycor Stadium. Peoples-Jones wanted one more, however. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 6-yard line and trailing by what eventually became the final score,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

